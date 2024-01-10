Jump to content

Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG

The Associated Press
Miércoles, 10 de enero de 2024 11:33
PREMIOS SAG
(AP)

Lista de nominados a la 30a edición anual de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés), que se entregarán el 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles y serán transmitidos en vivo por Netflix

CINE

Mejor elenco: “American Fiction”; “Barbie”; “The Color Purple”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”

Mejor actriz: Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lilly Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Margot Robbie, “Barbie”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Mejor actor: Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Mejor actriz de reparto: Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Mejor actor de reparto: Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Barbie”; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; “John Wick: Chapter 4”; “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part I”

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco de drama: “The Crown”; “The Gilded Age”; “The Last of Us”; “The Morning Show”; “Succession”

Mejor elenco de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso”

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Mejor actor en una serie de drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”; Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”; Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”; Bel Powley, “A Small Light”; Ali Wong, “Beef”

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”; Jon Hamm, “Fargo”; David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”; Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”; Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Ahsoka”; “Barry”; “Beef”; “The Last of Us”; “The Mandalorian”

