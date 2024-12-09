Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro

“The Bear” y “Shogun” se encuentran entre los nominados a la 82ª edición de los Globos de Oro anunciados el lunes por la mañana.

Los Globos dividen los premios principales entre drama y musical/comedia, por los que no siempre hay una lectura clara sobre los principales contendientes al Oscar. Esto es especialmente cierto este año, donde ninguna película ha surgido todavía como favorita. “Wicked”, “Conclave”, “Anora”, “Emilia Pérez” y “The Brutalist” de Jon M. Chu obtuvieron nominaciones, siendo “Emilia Pérez” la principal nominada con 10.

Los Globos de Oro anunciaron previamente a los ganadores de dos prestigiosos honores. Viola Davis recibirá el premio Cecil B. DeMille, y la ex estrella de “Cheers” Ted Danson ha sido galardonado con el premio Carol Burnett. Estos se entregarán en una cena de gala el 3 de enero.

La comediante y actriz Nikki Glaser será la anfitriona de la 82ª edición de los Globos de Oro el 5 de enero. La ceremonia se transmitirá en vivo por CBS y por Paramount+.

Lista de nominados:

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: “The Brutalist”; “A Complete Unknown” (“Un Completo desconocido”); “Conclave”; “Dune: Part Two” (“Duna: Parte dos”); “Nickel Boys;” “September 5”.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Wicked”; “Anora”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Challengers” (“Desafiantes”); “A Real Pain” (“Un dolor real”); “The Substance” (“La substancia”).

—Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla: “Alien: Romulus”; Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”; Deadpool & Wolverine”; “Gladiator II” (“Gladiador II”); “Inside Out 2” (“Intensa mente 2”); “Twisters”; “Wicked”; “The Wild Robot” (“Robot salvaje”).

—Mejor director: Jacques Audiard “Emilia Pérez”; Sean Baker “Anora” ; Edward Berger “Conclave”; Brady Corbet “The Brutalist”; Coralie Fargeat “The Substance”; Payal Kapadia “All We Imagine As Light” (“La luz que imaginamos”).

—Mejor actriz, drama: Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl″; Angelina Jolie, “Maria”; Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”; Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door” (“La habitación de al lado”); Fernanda Torres, “Ainda Estou Aqui” (“Aún estoy aquí”); Kate Winslet, “Lee”

—Mejor actor, drama: Adrien Brody “The Brutalist”; Timothée Chalamet “A Complete Unknown”; Daniel Craig “Queer”; Colman Domingo “Sing Sing”; Ralph Fiennes “Conclave”; Sebastian Stan “The Apprentice” (“El Aprendiz”).

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Amy Adams “Nightbitch”; Cynthia Erivo “Wicked”; Karla Sofía Gascón “Emilia Pérez”; Mikey Madison “Anora”; Demi Moore “The Substance”; Zendaya “Challengers”.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”; Hugh Grant, “Heretic”; Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”; Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness” (“Tipos de gentileza”; Glen Powell, “Hitman”; Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Selena Gomez “Emilia Pérez”; Ariana Grande “Wicked”; Felicity Jones “The Brutalist”; Margaret Qualley “The Substance”; Isabella Rossellini “Conclave”; Zoe Saldaña “Emilia Pérez”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Yura Borisov “Anora”; Kieran Culkin “A Real Pain”; Edward Norton “A Complete Unknown”; Guy Pearce “The Brutalist”; Jeremy Strong “The Apprentice”; Denzel Washington “Gladiator II”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “All We Imagine As Light″; “Emilia Pérez”; “Pigen med nålen” (“The Girl With the Needle”); “Ainda Estou Aqui”; “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (“La semilla de la higuera sagrada”); “Vermiglio”.

—Mejor cinta animada: “Flow”; “Inside Out 2”; “Memoir of a Snail”; “Moana 2”; “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (“Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas”); “The Wild Robot”.

—Mejor guion: Jacques Audiard “Emilia Pérez” ; Sean Baker “Anora” ; Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold “The Brutalist” ; Jesse Eisenberg “A Real Pain”; Coralie Fargeat “The Substance”; Peter Straughan “Conclave”.

—Mejor música original: “Conclave”; “The Brutalist”; “The Wild Robot”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Challengers”; “Dune: Part Two”.

—Mejor canción original: “Beautiful That Way” de “The Last Showgirl”; “Compress / Repress” de “Challengers”; “El mal” de « Emilia Pérez” ; “Forbidden Road” de “Better Man”; “Kiss The Sky” de “The Wild Robot” ; “Mi camino” de “Emilia Pérez”.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: “Shogun”; “The Diplomat”; “Slow Horses”; “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; “The Day of the Jackal”; “Squid Game”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”; Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”; Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Anna Sawai, “Shogun”.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”; Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear; “Hacks”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “The Gentlemen”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy All White, “The Bear”.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “Baby Reindeer”; “Disclaimer”; “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; “The Penguin”; “Ripley”; “True Detective: Night Country”.

—Mejor actriz de serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión: Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”; Cristin Milioti “The Penguin”; Sofía Vergara “Griselda”; Naomi Watts “Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans”; Kate Winslet “The Regime”.

—Mejor actor de serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión: Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”; Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”; Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Ewan Mcgregor, “A Gentleman In Moscow”; Andrew Scott, “Ripley”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto de televisión: Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”, Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”, Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”, Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”, Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”.

—Mejor actor de reparto de televisión: Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”; Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Jack Lowden “Slow Horses”; Diego Luna, “La Máquina”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”.

-Mejor actuación de comedia de monólogos en televisión: Jamie Foxx, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was”; Nikki Glaser, “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”; Seth Meyers, “Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking”; Adam Sandler, “Adam Sandler: Love You”; Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”.