Los ganadores de las finales de la Liga de Campeones/Copa de Europa

The Associated Press
Sábado, 01 de junio de 2024 18:28 EDT
LIGA DE CAMPEONES (AP)

2024 — Real Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

2023 — Manchester City 1, Inter Milán 0

2022 — Real Madrid 1, Liverpool 0

2021 — Chelsea 1, Manchester City 0

2020 — Bayern Múnich 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0

2019 — Liverpool 2, Tottenham 0

2018 — Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1

2017 — Real Madrid 4, Juventus 1

2016 — Real Madrid 1, Atlético Madrid 1, Real Madrid ganó 5-3 por penales

2015 — Barcelona 3, Juventus 1

2014 — Real Madrid 4, Atlético Madrid 1, tiempo extra

2013 — Bayern Múnich 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

2012 — Chelsea 1, Bayern Múnich 1, Chelsea ganó 4-3 por penales

2011 — Barcelona 3, Manchester United 1

2010 — Inter Milán 2, Bayern Munich 0

2009 — Barcelona 2, Manchester United 0

2008 — Manchester United 1, Chelsea 1, Manchester United ganó 6-5 por penales

2007 — AC Milan 2, Liverpool 1

2006 — Barcelona 2, Arsenal 1

2005 — Liverpool 3, AC Milan 3, Liverpool ganó 3-2 por penales

2004 — Porto 3, AS Monaco 0

2003 — AC Milan 0, Juventus 0, AC Milan ganó 3-2 por penales

2002 — Real Madrid 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

2001 — Bayern Múnich 1, Valencia 1, Bayern Múnich ganó 5-4 por penales

2000 — Real Madrid 3, Valencia 0

1999 — Manchester United 2, Bayern Múnich 1

1998 — Real Madrid 1, Juventus 0

1997 — Borussia Dortmund 3, Juventus 1

1996 — Juventus 1, Ajax 1, Juventus ganó 4-2 por penales

1995 — Ajax 1, AC Milan 0

1994 — AC Milan 4, Barcelona 0

1993 — Marsella 1, AC Milan 0

1992 — Barcelona 1, Sampdoria 0, tiempo extra

1991 — Estrella Roja Belgrado 0, Marsella 0, Estrella Roja Belgrado ganó 5-3 por penales

1990 — AC Milan 1, Benfica 0

1989 — AC Milan 4, Steaua Bucharest 0

1988 — PSV Eindhoven 0, Benfica 0, PSV Eindhoven ganó 6-5 por penales

1987 — Porto 2, Bayern Múnich 1

1986 — Steaua Bucarest 0, Barcelona 0, Steaua Bucarest ganó 2-0 por penales

1985 — Juventus 1, Liverpool 0

1984 — Liverpool 1, AS Roma 1, Liverpool ganó 4-2 por penales

1983 — Hamburgo 1, Juventus 0

1982 — Aston Villa 1, Bayern Múnich 0

1981 — Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0

1980 — Nottingham Forest 1, Hamburgo 0

1979 — Nottingham Forest 1, Malmo 0

1978 — Liverpool 1, Club Brujas 0

1977 — Liverpool 3, Borussia Moenchengladbach 1

1976 — Bayern Múnich 1, Saint-Etienne 0

1975 — Bayern Múnich 2, Leeds 0

1974 — Bayern Múnich 4, Atlético Madrid 0 (tras empate 1-1)

1973 — Ajax 1, Juventus 0

1972 — Ajax 2, Inter Milán 0

1971 — Ajax 2, Panathinaikos 0

1970 — Feyenoord 2, Glasgow Celtic 1, tiempo extra

1969 — AC Milan 4, Ajax Amsterdam 1

1968 — Manchester United 4, Benfica 1, tiempo extra

1967 — Glasgow Celtic 2, Inter Milán 1

1966 — Real Madrid 2, Partizan Belgrado 1

1965 — Inter Milán 1, Benfica 0

1964 — Inter Milán 3, Real Madrid 1

1963 — AC Milan 2, Benfica 1

1962 — Benfica 5, Real Madrid 3

1961 — Benfica 3, Barcelona 2

1960 — Real Madrid 7, Eintracht Frankfurt 3

1959 — Real Madrid 2, Stade de Reims 0

1958 — Real Madrid 3, AC Milan 2, tiempo extra

1957 — Real Madrid 2, Fiorentina 0

1956 — Real Madrid 4, Stade de Reims 2

Nota: Se llamó la Copa de Europa entre 1956-92

