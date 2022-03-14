El ministro ruso admite efectivamente la muerte de civiles como resultado de la invasión de Ucrania

Sergey Lavrov se niega a decir si tiene 'sangre en sus manos' por el asesinato de Polina, de 10 años

Andrew Woodcock
lunes 14 marzo 2022 16:21
El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores ruso, Sergey Lavrov , ha admitido efectivamente que Moscú es responsable de la muerte de civiles inocentes en su invasión de Ucrania .

El aliado cercano de Vladimir Putin le dijo a un reportero británico: “Desafortunadamente, cualquier acción militar está relacionada con la pérdida humana, no solo entre el personal militar, sino también entre los civiles”.

La admisión de Lavrov se produjo cuando fue confrontado por Cathy Newman de Channel 4 News sobre la muerte de la alumna de primaria de 10 años Polina Zapadynskaya, quien recibió un disparo de las tropas rusas cuando su familia intentaba salir de Kiev en automóvil el sábado.

Newman preguntó si sentía que tenía “sangre en las manos” por las muertes y lesiones de los niños atrapados en la invasión de una semana.

Las autoridades ucranianas informan que los rusos han matado al menos a 16 niños. Entre ellos se cree que se encuentra el hermano de cinco años de Polina, Semyon, que se cree que murió hoy a causa de las heridas sufridas en el mismo ataque, en el que murieron los padres Anton y Svetlana.

Lavrov intentó ofrecer sus condolencias por la muerte de los niños y le dijo a Newman: “¿Qué puedo decir además de lo que ya he dicho? Cualquier vida humana no tiene precio”.

Dijo que “no justifica ninguna acción que conduzca a la muerte de civiles”.

Pero en una aparente indicación de que considera las muertes de civiles como una parte inevitable de la agresión de Rusia , agregó: “Cualquier acción militar está lamentablemente relacionada con pérdidas humanas, no solo entre el personal militar, sino también entre los civiles”.

A pesar de la abundante evidencia en video de las tropas rusas disparando contra áreas residenciales y plazas de la ciudad , Lavrov afirmó que el personal involucrado en la invasión, que describió como una "operación especial", recibió órdenes estrictas de "usar solo equipo militar de alta precisión para reprimir el ataque". infraestructura militar”.

Lavrov, quien se desempeñó como ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Putin desde 2004, eludió las preguntas sobre si tenía responsabilidad personal por la sangre de niños derramada por las tropas rusas.

En un intento por desviar la atención de la responsabilidad de Rusia por las consecuencias de su acción militar, Lavrov afirmó que no se hicieron preguntas similares a los líderes occidentales sobre las muertes de civiles como resultado de sus "escapadas" en Irak y Libia.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the prospect of a normal diplomatic relationship with the Russian government is 'almost impossible' after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/PA)
(PA Media)

Aparentemente inconsciente del largo historial de C4N de desafiar a los políticos del Reino Unido por acciones militares que involucran a las tropas británicas, acusó a la Sra. Newman de actuar como "un instrumento para martillar en la cabeza de las personas la información que requieren los líderes occidentales".

Y descartó las preguntas sobre la muerte de niños como un esfuerzo "acalorado" para "cargar emocionalmente a su audiencia".

Curiosamente, sugirió que en lugar de escuchar sus respuestas, el entrevistador debería consultar el sitio web del Ministerio de Defensa ruso para obtener información sobre lo que, según él, fueron numerosas muertes similares en la región de Donbas desde una revuelta de separatistas respaldados por Rusia en 2014.

Escribiendo en The Independent , la Sra. Newman dijo que el Sr. Lavrov parecía estar tratando de contrarrestar la exitosa campaña en las redes sociales utilizada por el presidente ucraniano Volodymyr Zelensky para reunir apoyo para su país.

Pero dijo que, a medida que avanzaba la “entrevista grupal” realizada por Zoom por reporteros de varias naciones occidentales, él se inquietó cada vez más por lo que consideró preguntas “emocionales”.

“En un momento sonaba casi triste cuando dijo: 'Las preguntas que recibo son como si nadie escuchara'”, dijo.

Cathy Newman presenta Channel 4 News a las 7pm

