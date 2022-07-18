Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emilia Clarke revela que le “faltan” partes del cerebro después de sufrir aneurismas

“Es notable que pueda hablar... Pertenezco a la muy, muy, muy pequeña minoría de personas que pueden sobrevivir a eso”, dijo la actriz

Ellie Harrison
lunes 18 julio 2022 23:32

Emilia Clarke improvisa el discurso de Daenerys en Game of Thrones

La estrella de Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, habló sobre los dos aneurismas cerebrales que sufrió mientras filmaba el show.

La actriz, de 35 años, reveló previamente que había sobrevivido a dos aneurismas cerebrales en 2011 y 2013.

Un aneurisma es una protuberancia en un vaso sanguíneo causada por una debilidad en la pared del vaso sanguíneo, generalmente donde se ramifica.

El 17 de julio, en Sunday Morning de BBC One, Clarke dijo: “La cantidad de mi cerebro que ya no se puede usar: es notable que pueda hablar, a veces articuladamente, y vivir mi vida con total normalidad sin absolutamente ninguna repercusión.

“Pertenezco a la muy, muy, muy pequeña minoría de personas que pueden sobrevivir a eso”.

Relacionados

Sobre sus escáneres cerebrales, Clarke dijo: “¡Falta bastante! Lo que siempre me hace reír.

“Porque los accidentes cerebrovasculares, básicamente, tan pronto como cualquier parte de tu cerebro no recibe sangre por un segundo, desaparece. Y así, la sangre encuentra una ruta diferente para moverse, pero luego, cualquier parte que falte, desaparece”.

Después de los aneurismas, Clarke sufrió afasia y en un momento dado no pudo recordar su propio nombre.

Emilia Clarke y Kit Harington en Game of Thrones

(HBO)

Afortunadamente, la memoria de Clarke no se ha visto afectada a largo plazo, lo que significa que se ha sentido confiada actuando en la producción de dos horas y media de The Seagull en el Harold Pinter Theatre de Londres. Lee la reseña de The Independent aquí.

Relacionados

En 2019, Clarke lanzó una organización benéfica, SameYou, que tiene como objetivo recaudar dinero para quienes se recuperan de cirugías cerebrales y accidentes cerebrovasculares.

Clarke interpretó a Daenerys Targaryen en Game of Thrones de 2011 a 2019.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in