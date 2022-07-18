Emilia Clarke revela que le “faltan” partes del cerebro después de sufrir aneurismas
“Es notable que pueda hablar... Pertenezco a la muy, muy, muy pequeña minoría de personas que pueden sobrevivir a eso”, dijo la actriz
Emilia Clarke improvisa el discurso de Daenerys en Game of Thrones
La estrella de Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, habló sobre los dos aneurismas cerebrales que sufrió mientras filmaba el show.
La actriz, de 35 años, reveló previamente que había sobrevivido a dos aneurismas cerebrales en 2011 y 2013.
Un aneurisma es una protuberancia en un vaso sanguíneo causada por una debilidad en la pared del vaso sanguíneo, generalmente donde se ramifica.
El 17 de julio, en Sunday Morning de BBC One, Clarke dijo: “La cantidad de mi cerebro que ya no se puede usar: es notable que pueda hablar, a veces articuladamente, y vivir mi vida con total normalidad sin absolutamente ninguna repercusión.
“Pertenezco a la muy, muy, muy pequeña minoría de personas que pueden sobrevivir a eso”.
Sobre sus escáneres cerebrales, Clarke dijo: “¡Falta bastante! Lo que siempre me hace reír.
“Porque los accidentes cerebrovasculares, básicamente, tan pronto como cualquier parte de tu cerebro no recibe sangre por un segundo, desaparece. Y así, la sangre encuentra una ruta diferente para moverse, pero luego, cualquier parte que falte, desaparece”.
Después de los aneurismas, Clarke sufrió afasia y en un momento dado no pudo recordar su propio nombre.
Afortunadamente, la memoria de Clarke no se ha visto afectada a largo plazo, lo que significa que se ha sentido confiada actuando en la producción de dos horas y media de The Seagull en el Harold Pinter Theatre de Londres. Lee la reseña de The Independent aquí.
En 2019, Clarke lanzó una organización benéfica, SameYou, que tiene como objetivo recaudar dinero para quienes se recuperan de cirugías cerebrales y accidentes cerebrovasculares.
Clarke interpretó a Daenerys Targaryen en Game of Thrones de 2011 a 2019.
