Fiebre de empates 0-0 en el Mundial de Qatar
El empate a cero entre Uruguay y Corea del Sur es el cuarto del Mundial de Qatar, lo que supone más de la mitad del récord del torneo en la primera ronda de encuentros
El empate a cero entre Uruguay y Corea del Sur el jueves fue el cuarto del Mundial de Qatar, lo que supone más de la mitad del récord del torneo en la primera ronda de encuentros.
El mayor número de empates sin goles en una Copa del Mundo es siete, y se alcanzó en cuatro ocasiones, en 1982, 2006, 2010 y 2014. En la de 2018 en Rusia hubo apenas uno, entre Dinamarca y Francia.
En los 16 juegos de la primera ronda que se completaron el jueves, México y Polonia, Dinamarca y Túnez, Croacia y Marruecos y Corea del Sur y Uruguay no lograron mover el marcador.
En las Copas del Mundo de 1930, 1934, 1938, 1950 y 1954 no hubo ningún 0-0. Antes del inicio del torneo en Qatar, el Mundial tenía un promedio de más de dos goles por partido. El promedio más alto fue en 1954, cuando se anotó 140 veces en 26 partidos, a razón de 5,38 por cita.
El Mundial con menos goles fue el de Italia en 1990, con 115, lo que arroja una media de solo 2,21 por partido.
