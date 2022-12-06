Estos son los celulares que se quedarán sin WhatsApp antes de que termine el 2022

La aplicación de mensajería instantánea más popular dejará de funcionar en dispositivos con sistema operativo Android menor a 4.1 y al menos tres con versión iOS

José Luis Montenegro
martes 06 diciembre 2022 18:00
Whatsapp bloqueará a usuarios que no acepten sus nuevas condiciones

Con decenas de lanzamientos de nuevos equipos telefónicos y sus respectivas actualizaciones, WhatsApp, la aplicación de mensajería instantánea más popular del mundo, dejará de funcionar en algunos celulares antes de que termine el año 2022.

La ‘app’ impedirá operaciones en dispositivos con sistema operativo Android menor a 4.1 y al menos tres con versión iOS. Aquí te decimos cuáles son:

Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

LG

  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L7II
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual
  • LG Optimus L7 Dual
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG Enact
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus F7

Huawei

  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE

  • ZTE V956 - UMI X2
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE Grand Memo

Asimismo, WhatsApp retirará sus servicios de los siguientes equipos móviles, al menos tres de ellos, con sistema operativo de iOs de la marca Apple:

  • Sony Xperia M
  • Lenovo A820
  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 6S Plus

