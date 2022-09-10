Jump to content

¿Qué ocurrirá en el funeral de la reina Isabel II?

El día del funeral será feriado

Charlie Craven
sábado 10 septiembre 2022 20:26
What will happen at the Queen's funeral?
Read in English

Está previsto que el funeral de Estado de la reina Isabel II se celebre el lunes 19 de septiembre.

Aunque el Palacio de Buckingham todavía no confirma la fecha y la hora exactas, se sabe que el día del funeral será feriado.

En los próximos días, el féretro de la reina saldrá de Balmoral y viajará al Palacio de Holyroodhouse en Edimburgo.

Desde allí participará en una procesión hasta la catedral de San Gil.

Se rendirá homenaje de cuerpo presente a la reina en Westminster Hall durante cuatro días, en los que se invitará al público a presentar sus respetos.

