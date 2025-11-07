Lista parcial de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2026

Kendrick Lamar es el artista con más nominaciones a los Premios Grammy 2026.

Las nueve nominaciones de Lamar por su álbum “GNX” forman parte de una oleada de álbumes de hip hop que compiten en las principales categorías de los Grammy, incluyendo “Chromakopia” de Tyler, the Creator y “Let God Sort Em Out” de Clipse, Pusha T y Malice.

Otros nominados destacados, anunciados el viernes, incluyen a Lady Gaga, el productor Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter y Bad Bunny.

La ceremonia de los Grammy se celebrará el 1 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

A continuación, una lista parcial de nominados, incluyendo las categorías principales.

— Álbum del año: “Debí tirar más fotos”, Bad Bunny; “Swag”, Justin Bieber; “Man’s Best Friend”, Sabrina Carpenter; “Let God Sort Em Out”, Clipse, Pusha T and Malice; “Mayhem”, Lady Gaga; “GNX”, Kendrick Lamar; “Mutt”, Leon Thomas; “Chromakopia”, Tyler, the Creator.

— Grabación del año: “DtMF”, Bad Bunny; “Manchild”, Sabrina Carpenter; “Anxiety”, Doechii; “Wildflower”, Billie Eilish; “Abracadabra”, Lady Gaga; “luther”, Kendrick Lamar with SZA; “The Subway”, Chappell Roan; “APT”., Rosé and Bruno Mars.

— Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “Abracadabra”, Henry Walter, Lady Gaga and Andrew Watt; “Anxiety”, Jaylah Hickmon; “APT”., Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park and Theron Thomas; “DtMF”, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Hugo René Sención and Tyler Thomas Spry; “Golden”, EJAI and Mark Sonnenblick; “luther”, Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe and Kamasi Washington; “Manchild”, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter; “Wildflower”, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell.

— Mejor nuevo artista: Olivia Dean; Katseye; The Marias; Addison Rae; sombr; Leon Thomas; Alex Warren; Lola Young.

— Compositor del año, no clásico: Amy Allen; Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Tobias Jesso Jr.; Laura Veltz.

— Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Daisies”, Justin Bieber; “Manchild”, Sabrina Carpenter; “Disease”, Lady Gaga; “The Subway”, Chappell Roan; “Messy”, Lola Young.

— Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: “Defying Gravity”, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande; “Golden”, HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI; “Gabriela”, Katseye; “APT”., Rosé and Bruno Mars, “30 for 30”, SZA with Kendrick Lamar.

— Mejor interpretación de rap: “Outside”, Cardi B; “Chains & Whips”, Clipse, Pusha T and Malice, featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams; “Anxiety”, Doechii; “TV Off”, Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay; “Darlin, I”, Tyler, the Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown.

— Mejor álbum pop vocal: “Swag”, Justin Bieber; “Man’s Best Friend”, Sabrina Carpenter; “Something Beautiful”, Miley Cyrus; “Mayhem”, Lady Gaga; “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)”, Teddy Swims.

— Mejor álbum de rap: “Let God Sort Em Out”, Clipse, Pusha T and Malice; “Glorious”, GloRilla; “God Does Like Ugly”, JID, “GNX”, Kendrick Lamar, “Chromakopia”, Tyler, the Creator.

— Mejor álbum de country contemporáneo: Album“Patterns”, Kelsea Ballerini; “Snipe Hunter”, Tyler Chilers; “Evangeline vs the Machine”, Eric Church; “Beautifully Broken”, Jelly Roll; “Postcards from Texas”, Miranda Lambert.

— Mejor álbum de country tradicional: “Dollar a Day”, Charley Crockett; “American Romance”, Lukas Nelson; “Oh What a Beautiful World”, Willie Nelson; “Hard Headed Woman”, Margo Price; “Ain’t In It For My Health”, Zach Top.

— Mejor álbum de R&B: “Beloved”, Giveon; “Why Not More?”, Coco Jones; “The Crown”, Ledisi; “Escape Room”, Teyana Taylor; “Mutt”, Leon Thomas.

— Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica: “EUSEXUA”, FKA twigs; “Ten Days”, Fred again…; “Fancy That”, PinkPantheress; “Inhale/Exhale”, Rüfüs du Sol; “F--- U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but UR Not!! 3”, Skrillex.

— Mejor álbum de rock: “private music”, Deftones; “I quit”, HAIM; “From Zero”, Linkin Park; “Never Enough”, Turnstile; “Idols”, YUNGBLUD.

— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “Sable, Fable”, Bon Iver; “Songs of a Lost World”, The Cure; “Don’t Tap the Glass”, Tyler, the Creator; “Moisturizer”, Wet Leg; “Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party”, Hayley Williams.

— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “Elemental”, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap; “We Insist 2025!”, Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell; “Portrait”, Samara Joy; “Fly”, Michael Mayo; “Live at Vic’s Las Vegas”, Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “Trilogy 3 (Live)”, Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade; “Southern Nights”, Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore; “Belonging”, Branford Marsalis Quartet; “Spirit Fall”, John Patitucci featuring Chris Potter and Brian Blade; “Fasten Up”, Yellowjackets.

— Mejor álbum de latin jazz: “La Fleur de Cayenne”, Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band; “The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)”, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison y Melvis Santa; “Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley”, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra; “A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole”, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta y Joey Calveiro; “Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard”, Miguel Zenón Quartet.

— Mejor álbum de pop vocal tradicional: “Wintersongs”, Laila Biali; “The Gift of Love”, Jennifer Hudson; “Who Believes in Angels?”, Elton John and Brandi Carlile; “Harlequin”, Lady Gaga; “A Matter of Time”, Laufey; “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2”, Barbra Streisand.

— Mejor álbum de góspel: “Sunny Days”, Yolanda Adams; “Tasha”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; “Live Breathe Fight”, Tamela Mann; “Only on the Road (Live)”, Tye Tribbett; “Heart of Mine”, Darrel Walls, PJ Morton.

— Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea: “Child of God II”, Forrest Frank; “Coritos Vol. 1”, Israel & New Breed; “King of Hearts”, Brandon Lake; “Reconstruction”, Lecrae; “Let the Church Sing”, Tauren Wells.

— Mejor álbum de pop latino: “Cosa Nuestra”, Rauw Alejandro; “Bogotá (Deluxe)”, Andrés Cepeda; “Tropicoqueta”, Karol G; “Cancionera”, Natalia Lafourcade; “¿Y ahora qué?”, Alejandro Sanz.

— Mejor álbum de música urbana latina: “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”, Bad Bunny; “Mixteip”, J Balvin; “FERXXO Vol. X: Sagrado”, Feid; “Naiki”, Nicki Nicole; “EUB Deluxe”, Trueno; “Sinfónico (En Vivo)”, Yandel.

— Mejor álbum de rock o música alternativa latina: “Genes Rebeldes”, Aterciopelados; “Astropical”, Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, Astropical; “Papota”, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso; “Algorhythm”, Los Wizzards; “Novela”, Fito Paez.

— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana): “Mala Mía”, Fuerza Regida, Gropo Frontera; “Y Lo Que Viene”, Grupo Frontera; “Sin Rodeos”, Paola Jara, “Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León; “Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)”, Bobby Pulido.

— Mejor álbum latino tropical: “Fotografías”, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta; “Raíces”, Gloria Estefan; “Clásicos 1.0”, Grupo Niche; “Bingo”, Alain Pérez; “Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2”, Gilberto Santa Rosa.

—Mejor interpretación de música global: “EoO”, Bad Bunny; “Cantando en el camino”, Ciro Hurtado; “JERUSALEMA”, Angélique Kidjo; “Inmigrante Y Que?”, Yeisy Rojas; “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”, Shakti; “Daybreak”, Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan y Sarathy Korwar.

—Mejor álbum de música global: “Sounds Of Kumbha”, Siddhant Bhatia; “No Sign of Weakness”, Burna Boy; “Eclairer le monde - Light the World”, Youssou N’Dour; “Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)”, Shakti; “Chapter III: We Return To Light”, Anoushka Shankar con Alam Khan y Sarathy Korwar; “Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo”, Caetano Veloso y Maria Bethânia.

— Mejor interpretación de música africana: “Love”, Burna Boy; “With You”, Davido featuring Omah Lay; “Hope & Love”, Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin; “Gimme Dat”, Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid; “Push 2 Start”, Tyla.

— Mejor álbum de reggae: “Treasure Self Love”, Lila Iké; “Heart & Soul”, Vybz Kartel; “BLXXD & FYAH”, Keznamdi; “From Within”, Mortimer; “No Place Like Home”, Jesse Royal.

— Mejor álbum de declamación de poesía: “A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that”, Queen Sheba; “Black Shaman”, Marc Marcel; “Pages”, Omari Hardwick and Anthony Hamilton; “Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño and friends at Treepeople”, Saul Williams, Carlos Niño and friends; “Words for Days Vol. 1”, Mad Skillz.

— Mejor álbum de comedia: “Drop Dead Years”, Bill Burr; “PostMortem”, Sarah Silverman; “Single Lady”, Ali Wong; “What Had Happened Was…”, Jamie Foxx; “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”, Nate Bargatze.

— Mejor banda sonora compilada para un medio audiovisual: “A Complete Unknown”, Timothée Chalamet; “F1 The Album”, various artists; “KPop Demon Hunters”, various artists, “Sinners”, various artists; “Wicked”, various artists.

— Mejor canción compuesta para un medio audiovisual: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”, from “Tron: Ares”; “Golden”, from “KPop Demon Hunters; “I Lied to You”, from “Sinners; “Never Too Late”, from “Elton John: Never Too Late”; “Pale, Pale Moon”, from “Sinners; “Sinners”, from “Sinners.

— Mejor banda sonora para un medio audiovisual (premio para los compositores): “How to Train Your Dragon”, John Powell; “Severance: Season 2”, Theodore Shapiro; “Sinners”, Ludwig Göransson; “Wicked”, John Powell y Stephen Schwartz; “The Wild Robot”, Kris Bowers.

— Productor del año, no clásico: Dan Auerbach; Cirkut; Dijon; Blake Mills; Sounwave.

— Mejor video musical: “Young Lion”, Sade; “Manchild”, Sabrina Carpenter; “So Be It”, Clipse; “Anxiety”, Doechii; “Love”, OK Go.

— Mejor película musical: “Devo”; Raye, “Live at the Royal Albert Hall”, “Relentless”, “Music by John Williams”; “Piece by Piece”.

— Mejor portada de álbum: “Chromakopia”; “The Crux”; “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”; “Glory”; “Moisturizer”.

___

Para más cobertura de los Premios Grammy 2026, visita: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards

___

Esta historia fue traducida del inglés por un editor de AP con la ayuda de una herramienta de inteligencia artificial generativa.