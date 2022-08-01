Jump to content

(Sofia Zermoglio)

Receta: “Portoburguer”que vas a querer aprender a preparar

La receta perfecta para celebrar el 4 de julio

Sofía Zermoglio
lunes 01 agosto 2022 17:37

¿Eres vegano o vegetariana? Pero no significa que no se puedas comer rico.

Por eso, queremos recomendarte este platillo gourmet de hamburguesa, que no es hamburguesa y que yo elijo comer siempre que tengo antojo.

¡Portoburguer!

👉🏻Portobello mushroom 🍄 a la parrilla.

👉🏻1 o 2 dientes de ajo cortado pequeño

👉🏻2 cucharadas de aceite de oliva

👉🏻Berenjenas cortadas finas, que dejé en sal 🧂 gruesa un rato antes para que pierda el gusto amargo, luego se enjuagan, se secan y se pincelan con aceite de oliva, ajo y perejil. Van a la parrilla con el mismo tiempo de cocción que los portobellos.

Tiempo de cocción: 10-14 minutos

👉🏻Queso, el que más te guste

👉🏻Pickles caseros de repollo 🥬 y pepinos 🥒

👉🏻Palta o 🥑 avocado

👉🏻Mayonesa Vegana 🌱 o la que más te guste

👉🏻Copos de chile rojo triturados (opcional)

👉🏻Hojas de salvia

La ensalada 🥗 la dejo a tu criterio.

En este caso preparé con una con mozzarellas frescas, tomates 🍅, repollo 🥬 colorado.

¡Feliz 4 de julio!

