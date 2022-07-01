Receta vegana y saludable: “Portoburguer” para darse un gusto el 4 de julio
La receta perfecta para celebrar el 4 de julio
¿Eres vegano o vegetariana? Pero no significa que no se puedas comer rico.
Por eso, queremos recomendarte este platillo gourmet de hamburguesa, que no es hamburguesa y que yo elijo comer siempre que tengo antojo.
¡Portoburguer!
👉🏻Portobello mushroom 🍄 a la parrilla.
👉🏻1 o 2 dientes de ajo cortado pequeño
👉🏻2 cucharadas de aceite de oliva
👉🏻Berenjenas cortadas finas, que dejé en sal 🧂 gruesa un rato antes para que pierda el gusto amargo, luego se enjuagan, se secan y se pincelan con aceite de oliva, ajo y perejil. Van a la parrilla con el mismo tiempo de cocción que los portobellos.
Tiempo de cocción: 10-14 minutos
👉🏻Queso, el que más te guste
👉🏻Pickles caseros de repollo 🥬 y pepinos 🥒
👉🏻Palta o 🥑 avocado
👉🏻Mayonesa Vegana 🌱 o la que más te guste
👉🏻Copos de chile rojo triturados (opcional)
👉🏻Hojas de salvia
La ensalada 🥗 la dejo a tu criterio.
En este caso preparé con una con mozzarellas frescas, tomates 🍅, repollo 🥬 colorado.
¡Feliz 4 de julio!
