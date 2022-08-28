MTV VMA 2022: cómo y cuándo ver la entrega de premios
Billie Eilish y Lizzo están entre los principales nominados en la ceremonia de este año
Madonna habla de su falla de vestuario en los premios MTV
¡Llegó el día de los premios MTV VMA! La ceremonia de este año verá a artistas desde Billie Eilish y Drake hasta Lizzo y Harry Styles compitiendo por los principales premios.
La ceremonia de 2022 no tendrá un anfitrión, sino tres: las estrellas del rap LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj y Jack Harlow, quienes ya están listos para presentar el evento.
También se informa que la noche contará con una serie de presentaciones de artistas que ya está resultando controvertida.
Entérate a continuación de cómo y cuándo ver los MTV VMA...
¿Cuándo son los MTV VMA?
Los MTV VMA se llevarán a cabo a las 8 pm, hora del Este, el domingo 28 de agosto en el Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey. Esto significa que, en el Reino Unido, la ceremonia se transmitirá a la 1 am del lunes 29 de agosto.
Cómo ver los MTV VMA en el Reino Unido y EE.UU.
Los espectadores del Reino Unido pueden ver los VMA en MTV y MTV.com.
Los espectadores estadounidenses pueden ver la ceremonia en MTV, CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land y VH1.
Las opciones de transmisión en línea también incluyen Hulu+ Live TV y YouTube TV, los cuales tienen periodos de prueba gratuitos.
Encuentra la lista completa de nominados aquí y la lista de artistas aquí.
