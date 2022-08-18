LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj y Jack Harlow conducirán Premios MTV
Los Premios MTV a finales de este mes no tendrán un presentador sino tres
Los Premios MTV a finales de este mes no tendrán un presentador sino tres. Las estrellas de rap LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj y Jack Harlow están listos para conducir la ceremonia.
El trío presentará los famosos trofeos del Hombre en la Luna junto a artistas como Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin, Kane Brown, Marshmello con Khalid y Panic! At The Disco el 28 de agosto en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey.
Tener múltiples anfitriones no es nada nuevo para los VMA (como también se les conoce a estos premios por sus siglas en inglés), que fueron conducidos por primera vez por Bette Midler y Dan Aykroyd en 1984 y tuvieron a Marlon Wayans y Shawn Wayans como anfitriones en 2000. Otros maestros de ceremonia anteriores incluyen a Katy Perry, Arsenio Hall, Jack Black, Russell Brand, Chris Rock y, el año pasado, Doja Cat.
LL Cool J ha sido nominado tres veces a los VMA y ganó en 1991 el premio al mejor video de rap por “Mama Said Knock You Out”. También recibió el premio Michael Jackson Video Vanguard en 1997.
Minaj ha ganado cinco veces y este año compite en la categoría de mejor video de hip hop. También será homenajeada con el Video Vanguard Award, uniéndose a luminarias galardonadas en años pasados como Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez y Missy Elliott.
Harlow, nominado en 2020 a la canción del verano por “Whats Poppin”, está empatado con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones este año, siete, incluyendo a artista del año y video del año. También hará su debut en solitario en los VMA. En la ceremonia del año pasado, Harlow y Lil Nas X presentaron por primera vez “Industry Baby”.
Lil Nas X y Kendrick Lamar también tienen siete nominaciones.
Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles y Lizzo competirán por el premio al artista del año.
Styles y Doja Cat cuentan con la segunda mayor cantidad de nominaciones, con seis cada uno. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift y The Weeknd les siguen con cinco cada cual.
Los fans pueden votar en línea por sus artistas favoritos en 22 categorías hasta el viernes. Las nominaciones para grupo del año y canción del verano se anunciarán el viernes. La votación para mejor artista nuevo estará activa hasta el momento del espectáculo.
Mark Kennedy está en Twitter como http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits
