Lista completa de los ganadores de los Óscar 2021

Número de victorias sorpresa en una ceremonia espectacular del año pasado

Jacob Stolworthy
martes 22 marzo 2022 17:34
¿Actuará Beyoncé en los Óscar?

La road movie Nomadland ganó el máximo premio en los Óscar 2021, donde la directora Chloé Zhao hizo historia como la primera mujer de color en ganar el premio a la dirección y la segunda mujer en la historia.

La ceremonia también vio a Sir Anthony Hopkins ganar el Óscar al mejor actor, derrotando al fallecido Chadwick Boseman, mientras que Daniel Kaluuya ganó el premio al mejor actor de reparto.

Nomadland , que cuenta la historia de una mujer que viaja por el oeste de Estados Unidos, también se llevó el premio a la mejor actriz para su estrella France McDormand.

McDormand, que ahora ha ganado tres premios Óscar a la mejor actriz, aulló en el escenario cuando la película ganó la mejor película: un tributo al mezclador de sonido de producción de Nomadland Michael Wolf Snyder, quien murió a la edad de 35 años a principios de este año.

Sir Anthony, de 83 años, que no asistió a la ceremonia, es el ganador de mayor edad en la categoría de mejor actor. Anteriormente ganó un Óscar en 1992 por su papel decisivo como Hannibal Lecter en The Silence Of The Lambs .

Relacionados

Ganó por su actuación en The Father, sobre un hombre que cae en la demencia, derrotando al presunto favorito Boseman, quien murió el año pasado a los 43 años luego de una batalla privada de cuatro años contra el cáncer de colon.

Leer más: Premios Óscar 2021: Regina King conmemora a George Floyd en su monólogo de apertura

Kaluuya, quien nació en Londres de padres ugandeses, es el primer británico negro ganador del premio al mejor actor de reparto, ya que fue reconocido por su interpretación del líder del Partido Pantera Negra Fred Hampton en Judas and the Black Messiah.

Hubo varias victorias sorpresivas. Mank de David Fincher lideró el grupo con 10 nominaciones, pero finalmente ganó dos.

Encuentre la lista completa de ganadores a continuación.

Mejor Película

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Nomadland

GANADOR Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Viola Davis –Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day –The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland GANADOR

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father GANADOR

Gary Oldman –Mank

Steven Yeun –Minari

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah GANADOR

Leslie Odom Jr –One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci –Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova –Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari GANADOR

Mejor director

Thomas Vinterberg –Another Round

David Fincher –Mank

Lee Isaac Chung –Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland GANADORA

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Mejor guion (guion original)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman GANADORA

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor escritura (guión adaptado)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father GANADOR

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Mejor largometraje internacional

Another Round GANADOR

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Mejor largometraje de animación

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul GANADOR

Wolfwalkers

Mejor largometraje documental

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher GANADOR

Time

Mejor montaje cinematográfico

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal GANADOR

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor fotografía

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank GANADOR

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor música (partitura original)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul GANADOR

Mejor música (canción original)

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah GANADOR

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” –Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” –One Night in Miami...

Mejor sonido

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal GANADOR

Mejores efectos visuales

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet GANADOR

Mejor diseño de producción

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank GANADOR

News of the World

Tenet

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom GANADOR

Mank

Mulan

Pinnochio

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom GANADOR

Mank

Pinnochio

Mejor cortometraje de animación

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You GANADOR

Ópera

Yes-People

Mejor cortometraje de acción en vivo

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers GANADOR

White Eye

Cortometraje documental

Colette GANADOR

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Relacionados

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in