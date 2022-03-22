Lista completa de los ganadores de los Óscar 2021
Número de victorias sorpresa en una ceremonia espectacular del año pasado
La road movie Nomadland ganó el máximo premio en los Óscar 2021, donde la directora Chloé Zhao hizo historia como la primera mujer de color en ganar el premio a la dirección y la segunda mujer en la historia.
La ceremonia también vio a Sir Anthony Hopkins ganar el Óscar al mejor actor, derrotando al fallecido Chadwick Boseman, mientras que Daniel Kaluuya ganó el premio al mejor actor de reparto.
Nomadland , que cuenta la historia de una mujer que viaja por el oeste de Estados Unidos, también se llevó el premio a la mejor actriz para su estrella France McDormand.
McDormand, que ahora ha ganado tres premios Óscar a la mejor actriz, aulló en el escenario cuando la película ganó la mejor película: un tributo al mezclador de sonido de producción de Nomadland Michael Wolf Snyder, quien murió a la edad de 35 años a principios de este año.
Sir Anthony, de 83 años, que no asistió a la ceremonia, es el ganador de mayor edad en la categoría de mejor actor. Anteriormente ganó un Óscar en 1992 por su papel decisivo como Hannibal Lecter en The Silence Of The Lambs .
Ganó por su actuación en The Father, sobre un hombre que cae en la demencia, derrotando al presunto favorito Boseman, quien murió el año pasado a los 43 años luego de una batalla privada de cuatro años contra el cáncer de colon.
Leer más: Premios Óscar 2021: Regina King conmemora a George Floyd en su monólogo de apertura
Kaluuya, quien nació en Londres de padres ugandeses, es el primer británico negro ganador del premio al mejor actor de reparto, ya que fue reconocido por su interpretación del líder del Partido Pantera Negra Fred Hampton en Judas and the Black Messiah.
Hubo varias victorias sorpresivas. Mank de David Fincher lideró el grupo con 10 nominaciones, pero finalmente ganó dos.
Encuentre la lista completa de ganadores a continuación.
Mejor Película
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Nomadland
GANADOR Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Viola Davis –Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day –The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland GANADOR
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father GANADOR
Gary Oldman –Mank
Steven Yeun –Minari
Mejor actor de reparto
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah GANADOR
Leslie Odom Jr –One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci –Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Mejor actriz de reparto
Maria Bakalova –Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari GANADOR
Mejor director
Thomas Vinterberg –Another Round
David Fincher –Mank
Lee Isaac Chung –Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland GANADORA
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Mejor guion (guion original)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman GANADORA
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor escritura (guión adaptado)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father GANADOR
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Mejor largometraje internacional
Another Round GANADOR
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Mejor largometraje de animación
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul GANADOR
Wolfwalkers
Mejor largometraje documental
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher GANADOR
Time
Mejor montaje cinematográfico
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal GANADOR
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor fotografía
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank GANADOR
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor música (partitura original)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul GANADOR
Mejor música (canción original)
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah GANADOR
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik” –Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” –One Night in Miami...
Mejor sonido
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal GANADOR
Mejores efectos visuales
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet GANADOR
Mejor diseño de producción
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank GANADOR
News of the World
Tenet
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom GANADOR
Mank
Mulan
Pinnochio
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom GANADOR
Mank
Pinnochio
Mejor cortometraje de animación
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You GANADOR
Ópera
Yes-People
Mejor cortometraje de acción en vivo
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers GANADOR
White Eye
Cortometraje documental
Colette GANADOR
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.