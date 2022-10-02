Netflix: las películas y series que se van de la plataforma este octubre 2022
Míralos antes de que se vayan
Las noches son cada vez más frías, por lo que es el momento perfecto para ver las películas que están a punto de ser eliminadas de Netflix.
Cada mes, una gran cantidad de títulos se eliminan del servicio sin que se haga gran revuelo sobre ello.
Esto explica por qué las cosas pueden desaparecer repentinamente de tu lista de películas y series por ver.
Entonces, para evitar sorpresas, aquí hay una lista de todo lo que se eliminará en octubre (incluida una de las primeras series originales del servicio).
Nota: The Independent compiló esta lista con la ayuda de What's on Netflix.
Películas
1 de octubre
About Last Night (2014)
Agyaat
The Amazing Spider-Man
Anatomy
Anjaan
Arthur Christmas
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
A Beautiful Mind
Body of Lies
Carlito’s Way
Cast Away
Company of Heroes
Contagion
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Delhi 6
Dennis the Menace
Dev D
The Diesel
Due Date
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
Enough
Fight Club
Fracture
Freedom Writers
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost Patrol
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Halloween (1978)
Halloween 2 (1981)
Halloween 3: Season of the Witch
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
Harishchandrachi Factory
The Haunting in Connecticut
Heat
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Hot Date
Hotel Transylvania 2
House at the End of the Street
I Love You
I’m Leaving Now
In Good Company
Jagga Jasoos
Jodhaa Akbar
Journey of an African Colony
Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait
Jumper
Kaminey
Khoobsurat
The King of Staten Island
Kisaan
Kismatt Konnection
Knight and Day
Knowing
Kung Fu Hustle
Kurbaán
Limitless
Lost & Found Music Studios
Love & Other Drugs
Love You to Death
Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana
Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh
Marley & Me
Monster High: Freaky Fusión
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mrs. Brown’s Boys D'Movie
Mugamoodi
Muran
My Friend Pinto
Naan Sigappu Manithan
Nowhere to Run
Offspring
Pain & Gain
Pet Sematary (1989)
Phantom
Pizza
Race
Race 2
The Rite
Rocks
Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler’s List
Sinister 2
Sniper: Legacy
Sommore: The Reign Continues
The Sparks Brothers
Spider-Man
The Strangers
The Tax Collector
Thaandavam
Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru
The Town
The Treasure 2
26 Years
Udaan
Vantage Point
Vettai
Wake Up Sid
We Are Family
What’s Your Number
The Women (2008)
3 de octubre
Jackass presents: Bad Grandpa
4 de octubre
The Goldfinch
6 de octubre
Inheritance
Secuestrar
9 de octubre
Once Upon a Time in London
10 de octubre
Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour “Pop Virus”
11 de octubre
Joker
13 de octubre
The Eve
14 de octubre
Lawless
Top End Wedding
15 de octubre
Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo
Monk Comes Down the Mountain
The Others
Singapore
Spider-Man 3
Suspicious Partner
Ujala
Unfaithful
What Happens in Vegas
16 de octubre
Before 30
The Game Changers
18 de octubre
Verses of Love 2
19 de octubre
Wedding Unplanned
20 de octubre
Four Hours at the Capitol
Lockout
22 de octubre
Results
TV
1 de octubre
Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High
Food Wars!
Pablo
2 de octubre
Banana
Desmond
White Teeth
9 de octubre
Fargo
14 de octubre
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
40 and Single
15 de octubre
Beautiful Gong Shim
Doctors
Don’t Dare to Dream
My Girlfriend is a Gumiho
Rooftop Prince
Secret Garden
Yong Pal
You Are Beautiful
18 de octubre
Monkart
19 de octubre
The Girl Who Sees Scents
21 de octubre
You’re All Surrounded
23 de octubre
Doctor John
Dr. Romantic
Hot Stove League
VIP
24 de octubre
Hemlock Grove
26 de octubre
Pinocchio
