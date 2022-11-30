Rolling Stones lanzarán grabación estelar de 2012
The Rolling Stones planean lanzar su “máximo álbum de éxitos en vivo” con participaciones de Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. y The Black Keys
The Rolling Stones planean lanzar en febrero lo que califican como su “máximo álbum de éxitos en vivo” con participaciones de Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. y The Black Keys.
“GRRR Live!” tiene canciones que fueron grabadas en vivo el 15 de diciembre de 2012 en el Prudential Center de Newark, Nueva Jersey. Esa noche hubo invitados como The Black Keys (“Who Do You Love?”), Clark y John Mayer (“Going Down”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Mick Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”) y el héroe local Bruce Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”).
El concierto se mostró en formato de pago por evento en 2012, pero no ha estado disponible para los fans desde entonces.
También incluye algunos de los más grandes éxitos de la banda como “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”, “Honky Tonk Women”, “Start Me Up”, “Sympathy For the Devil” y “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”.
La colección de 24 piezas será lanzada el 10 de febrero en vinilo, CD, DVD, digital y Blu-ray.
