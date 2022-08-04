Matt Smith dice que se cuestionó si era necesario incluir escenas de sexo en ‘House of the Dragon’
‘Game of Thrones’ fue notoria por su representación explícita de sexo y violencia
Tráiler de ‘House of the Dragon’
Matt Smith dijo que empezó a cuestionar la cantidad de escenas de sexo mientras filmaba la próxima serie precuela de Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon.
La exestrella de Doctor Who y The Crown, de 39 años, interpreta a Daemon Targaryen en la historia ambientada 200 años antes de los eventos de la serie original de HBO, que se hizo famosa por su representación explícita de sexo y violencia.
Emilia Clarke, quien interpretó a la reina Daenerys Targaryen, reveló después de que Game of Thrones concluyó su serie final que se había sentido incómoda con la “p*** tonalada” de escenas de desnudos que le pidieron que hiciera.
Al hablar con Rolling Stone sobre la próxima serie de precuela, Smith dijo: “Sí empiezas a cuestionar, ‘¿Necesitamos otra escena de sexo?’ Y ellos dicen, ‘Sí, es necesaria’”.
“Supongo que tienes que preguntarte, ‘¿Qué estás haciendo? ¿Estás representando los libros, o estás diluyendo los libros para representar la época (en la que vivimos)?’”
“Y de hecho creo que es tu trabajo representar los libros de manera veraz y honesta, tal como fueron escritos”.
Cuando se le preguntó cuántas escenas de sexo tiene, Smith agregó en broma: “Sí, ligeramente demasiadas, si me preguntas”.
La serie de 10 episodios está basada en la novela Fire and Blood de George R.R. Martin, que cuenta la historia de la Casa Targaryen.
Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno y Rhys Ifans también protagonizarán la serie.
Smith también reflexionó sobre el controvertido final de Game of Thrones, que dividió a los espectadores y provocó una petición para que se volviera a filmar el final.
Él dijo: “Creo que siempre vas a decepcionar a algunas personas. En última instancia, el cuerpo de trabajo que produjeron se mantiene”.
“¿Fue un final perfecto? Es una cuestión de opinión. No me molestó, me gustó”.
House of the Dragon se estrenará el 22 de agosto en Sky Atlantic y en el servicio de transmisión Now.
Informes adicionales de Press Association
