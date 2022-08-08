Muerte de Olivia Newton-John: James Gunn y Nigella Lawson le rinden homenaje al ícono de ‘Grease’
A la actriz la recordaron como “la luz más dulce y brillante”
James Gunn y Nigella Lawson se encuentran entre las estrellas que le rindieron homenaje al ícono de Grease, Olivia Newton-John, luego de que la actriz muriera de cáncer a los 73 años.
Newton-John, mejor conocida por su papel de la dulce y amable Sandy en el exitoso musical de 1978, murió la mañana del 8 de agosto en su casa en el sur de California, según su página oficial de Facebook.
Muchas estrellas, incluido el coprotagonista de Grease de Newton-John, John Travolta, han reaccionado a la noticia.
“Es muy triste escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de Olivia Newton-John”, publicó el director de Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn. “Mi primer enamoramiento real cuando era niño. Me encantaba ‘Grease’ y su música y, casualmente, también compré y viví durante un tiempo en la maravillosa casa que ella construyó en Malibú. Que descanse en paz”.
La chef Nigella Lawson publicó: “Su memoria ya es una bendición”.
La estrella de Coda, Marlee Matlin, escribió: “Estoy MUY triste por la noticia del fallecimiento de Olivia Newton-John. Recuerdo que me impresionó mucho la estrella cuando la conocí en mi primera reunión de Hollywood para Paramount. Ella era la luz más dulce y brillante y me encantó conocerla en It's My Party. Descansa en paz, querida y dulce Olivia”.
Yvette Nicole Brown de Community tuiteó: “Olivia Newton-John ha muerto. Eso es todo. He terminado chicos. Decir que tengo el corazón roto ni siquiera EMPIEZA a describirlo. LA ADORABA. Odio esto tanto. Solo tenía 73 años. ¡¿Qué está pasando?!”.
A Newton-John le sobreviven su esposo John Easterling, su hija Chloe Lattanzi, su hermana Sarah Newton-John y su hermano Toby Newton-John.
