Timberwolves vencen a Cavaliers pese a 51 puntos de Garland
D’Angelo Russell anota su mayor cantidad de puntos en la temporada, con 30, y reparte 12 asistencias, Karl-Anthony Towns aporta 29 unidades y los Timberwolves de Minnesota superan 129-124 a unos Cavaliers de Cleveland mermados por lesiones el domingo por la noche
D’Angelo Russell anotó su mayor cantidad de puntos en la temporada, con 30, y repartió 12 asistencias, Karl-Anthony Towns aportó 29 unidades y los Timberwolves de Minnesota superaron 129-124 a unos Cavaliers de Cleveland mermados por lesiones el domingo por la noche.
El base All-Star Darius Garland consiguió 27 de sus 51 puntos —la mayor cantidad de la temporada de la NBA— y acertó seis de los 10 triples —la mayor cantidad de su carrera— en el cuarto periodo por los Cavaliers, que perdían 99-75 cerca del final del tercer cuarto.
El total de puntos de Garland superó la mejor marca anotadora de la temporada, establecida por Ja Morant, quien consiguió 49 con Memphis ante los Rockets de Houston el 21 de octubre.
Garland, cuyos 51 puntos también representan la mayor marca de su carrera, encestó dos tiros libres con 8,3 segundos restantes para acercar a Cleveland 126-124, pero Russell puso la pizarra 127-124 desde la línea de tiros libres. Kevin Love mandó afuera el saque de salida y Taurean Prince atinó dos tiros libres para asegurar la victoria.
Los Cavaliers, que perdieron por cuarto juego al hilo, no contaron con los lesionados All-Stars Donovan Mitchell y Jarrett Allen. Mitchell se ausentó con una torcedura de tobillo derecho, mientras que Allen no jugó por estar resentido del tobillo izquierdo.
