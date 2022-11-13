Tatum brilla con 43; Celtics ganan 6to duelo seguido

Jayson Tatum brilla con 43 puntos, incluidos 28 en la primera mitad, y los Celtics de Boston vencen 117-108 a los Pistons de Detroit, para hilar su sexta victoria

AP Noticias
domingo 13 noviembre 2022 03:22
CELTICS-PISTONS
CELTICS-PISTONS
(AP)

Jayson Tatum brilló con 43 puntos, incluidos 28 en la primera mitad, y los Celtics de Boston vencieron el sábado 117-108 a los Pistons de Detroit, para hilar su sexta victoria.

Tatum aportó además 10 rebotes, mientras que Marcus Smart añadió 18 puntos y 10 asistencias para que Boston consiguiera su segundo triunfo sobre Detroit en cuatro días.

Los Celtics habían ganado en casa el miércoles, por 128-112.

Bojan Bogdanovic anotó 28 puntos para liderar a Detroit, mientras que el novato Jalen Ivey consiguió 26, su mayor número en lo que va de la campaña. Marcus Bagley III hizo su debut en la temporada tras perderse 13 compromisos por un esguince de rodilla, y finalizó con cuatro puntos y el mismo número de rebotes en 17 minutos.

Cada equipo careció de un jugador importante. Cade Cunningham se ausentará al menos una semana por los Pistons, debido a un dolor de espinilla, mientras que Jalen Brown recibió la noche libre con los Celtics, por un golpe en una rodilla.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in