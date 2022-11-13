Tatum brilla con 43; Celtics ganan 6to duelo seguido
Jayson Tatum brilló con 43 puntos, incluidos 28 en la primera mitad, y los Celtics de Boston vencieron el sábado 117-108 a los Pistons de Detroit, para hilar su sexta victoria.
Tatum aportó además 10 rebotes, mientras que Marcus Smart añadió 18 puntos y 10 asistencias para que Boston consiguiera su segundo triunfo sobre Detroit en cuatro días.
Los Celtics habían ganado en casa el miércoles, por 128-112.
Bojan Bogdanovic anotó 28 puntos para liderar a Detroit, mientras que el novato Jalen Ivey consiguió 26, su mayor número en lo que va de la campaña. Marcus Bagley III hizo su debut en la temporada tras perderse 13 compromisos por un esguince de rodilla, y finalizó con cuatro puntos y el mismo número de rebotes en 17 minutos.
Cada equipo careció de un jugador importante. Cade Cunningham se ausentará al menos una semana por los Pistons, debido a un dolor de espinilla, mientras que Jalen Brown recibió la noche libre con los Celtics, por un golpe en una rodilla.
