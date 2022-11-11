Suárez, Cavani y otros 3 históricos de Uruguay van a Qatar
Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani y otros tres históricos estarán con Uruguay en Qatar, su cuarto Mundial consecutivo
Liderada por esas figuras históricas y por una camada de talento y sangre joven que incluye al espectacular Federico Valverde, Uruguay intentará dar la nota alta en su cuarto viaje seguido a una Copa del Mundo. Su técnico Diego Alonso, quien sustituyó al legendario Óscar Washington Tabárez y salvó la eliminatoria en el último tramo, divulgó el jueves por la noche la lista de los 26 jugadores que disputarán el Mundial.
Alonso incluyó al defensor Ronald Araujo, como se esperaba a pesar de que no hay total certeza de que el joven astro del Barcelona pueda estar al ciento por ciento recuperado de una cirugía en el tendón del aductor largo.
De 35 años, Suárez y Cavani son los eternos baluartes de la delantera charrúa. Ambos son los goleadores históricos de la Celeste y Qatar sería el escenario para despedirse por la puerta grande. Junto a ellos van otros tres compañeros con igual número de mundiales disputados, el arquero Fernando Muslera y los defensores Diego Godín y Martín Cáceres.
Uruguay integra el Grupo H con Corea del Sur, Ghana y Portugal, y debuta contra los surecoreanos el 24 de noviembre.
———
Lista:
Arqueros: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastián Sosa, (Independiente).
Defensas: Diego Godín (Velez Sarsfield), José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid), Sebastián Coates (Sporting), Martín Cáceres (Los Ángeles Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Matías Viña (Roma), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo) y José Luis Rodríguez (Nacional).
Volantes: Matías Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting de Lisboa), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolás De la Cruz (River Plate), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense) y Facundo Torres (Orlando City).
Delanteros: Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Luis Suárez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia) y Maximiliano Gómez (Trabzonspor).
