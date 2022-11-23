Pelé felicita a Timothy Weah por su gol ante Gales
El astro de Brasil Pelé felicitó al delantero de Estados Unidos Timothy Weah por anotar en su debut en la Copa Mundial en el empate 1-1 ante Gales.
Weah anotó a los 36 minutos en el encuentro del lunes y se convirtió en el primer jugador que le anota a Gales en un Mundial desde Pelé, quien tenía 17 años en el torneo de 1958. Esa fue la última vez que Gales disputó la Copa antes del torneo de Qatar de este año.
Weah publicó en Instagram una foto de él celebrando y Pelé lo felicitó en los comentarios.
“Felicitaciones. Fue un hermoso gol. Sigue soñando, los sueños se hacen realidad”, publicó Pelé.
Weah respondió a “Papa Pele”, agradeciéndole el “mensaje de inspiración”.
“Es una bendición y un honor recibir un mensaje tan inspirador del propio Rey”, escribió Weah. “Gracias por todo lo que has hecho por el mundo y nosotros los jóvenes de raza negra. Grandes Abrazos”.
Weah, de 22 años, es hijo de George Weah, el actual presidente de Liberia y jugador mundial del Año en 1995. Weah suma cuatro goles en 26 encuentros con Estados Unidos.
