México vence 2-1 a Arabia Saudí, pero dice adiós al Mundial
Henry Martín y Luis Chávez anotan un gol cada uno y México derrota 2-1 a Arabia Saudí, pero se queda fuera de la Copa del Mundo
México se reencontró con el gol demasiado tarde. Y se quedó corto.
Henry Martín y Luis Chávez anotaron los tantos el miércoles y México derrotó 2-1 a Arabia Saudí, pero se quedó fuera de la Copa Mundial.
Martín anotó a los 47 minutos y Chávez aumentó un tanto a los 52 para el Tri, que no marcaba goles en mndiales desde el segundo partido de Rusia 2018, una racha que se extendió a 431 minutos.
El primer triunfo en Qatar llegó tarde para México, que terminó con cuatro puntos, la misma cantidad que Polonia, que avanzó a la siguiente ronda de la mano de Argentina. Los polacos, que enfrentarán a la campeona reinante Francia en octavos de final el domingo, tuvieron una mejor diferencia.
Salem Adawsari marcó en los descuentos por los árabes, que también quedaron fuera y en el fondo del sector con tres puntos.
México consumó su eliminación más prematura en Copa del Mundo desde Argentina 1978, cuando también quedó fuera en la fase de grupos. También cortó una racha de siete clasificaciones seguidas a la segunda fase en medio de sus ausencias a las citas de 1982 y 1990.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.