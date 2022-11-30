México vence 2-1 a Arabia Saudí, pero dice adiós al Mundial

Henry Martín y Luis Chávez anotan un gol cada uno y México derrota 2-1 a Arabia Saudí, pero se queda fuera de la Copa del Mundo

Carlos Rodrguez
miércoles 30 noviembre 2022 22:40
MUNDIAL ARABIA SAUDÍ MÉXICO
MUNDIAL ARABIA SAUDÍ MÉXICO
(AP)

México se reencontró con el gol demasiado tarde. Y se quedó corto.

Henry Martín y Luis Chávez anotaron los tantos el miércoles y México derrotó 2-1 a Arabia Saudí, pero se quedó fuera de la Copa Mundial.

Martín anotó a los 47 minutos y Chávez aumentó un tanto a los 52 para el Tri, que no marcaba goles en mndiales desde el segundo partido de Rusia 2018, una racha que se extendió a 431 minutos.

El primer triunfo en Qatar llegó tarde para México, que terminó con cuatro puntos, la misma cantidad que Polonia, que avanzó a la siguiente ronda de la mano de Argentina. Los polacos, que enfrentarán a la campeona reinante Francia en octavos de final el domingo, tuvieron una mejor diferencia.

Salem Adawsari marcó en los descuentos por los árabes, que también quedaron fuera y en el fondo del sector con tres puntos.

Relacionados

México consumó su eliminación más prematura en Copa del Mundo desde Argentina 1978, cuando también quedó fuera en la fase de grupos. También cortó una racha de siete clasificaciones seguidas a la segunda fase en medio de sus ausencias a las citas de 1982 y 1990.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in