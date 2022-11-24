Hornets se lleva duelo de equipos diezmados, supera a 76ers
Los Hornets de Charlotte dan la vuelta para superar por 107-101 a los 76ers de Filadelfia en un enfrentamiento de equipos plagados de lesiones
Terry Rozier anotó 9 de sus 22 puntos en los últimos cinco minutos y los Hornets de Charlotte dieron la vuelta para superar el miércoles por 107-101 a los 76ers de Filadelfia en un enfrentamiento de equipos plagados de lesiones.
Charlotte, que llegó a estar en desventaja por 13 unidades en la primera mitad, consiguió su segunda victoria en 13 encuentros y puso fin a una seguidilla de tres derrotas.
Filadelfia no contó con tres titulares —Joel Embiid, James Harden y Tyrese Maxey— pero tuvo a Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell y Tobias Harris.
Milton firmó 22 puntos, Melton 20, Harris 19 y Harrell 16 por Filadelfia. Harrell disputó un partido por primera vez en Charlotte desde que la franquicia le permitió irse el verano pasado en la agencia libre.
P.J. Washington terminó con 19 unidades, Kelly Oubre 14 y Nick Richards con 13 puntos y 13 rebotes por Charlotte.
Los Hornets no contaron con el base titular LaMelo Ball y el suplente Cody Martin y perdió al base Dennis Smith Jr. en el segundo periodo por un esguince en el tobillo izquierdo.
Charlotte tampoco ha contado desde el inicio de la temporada con Terry Rozier y el alero Gordon Hayward.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.