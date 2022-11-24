Hornets se lleva duelo de equipos diezmados, supera a 76ers

Los Hornets de Charlotte dan la vuelta para superar por 107-101 a los 76ers de Filadelfia en un enfrentamiento de equipos plagados de lesiones

AP Noticias
jueves 24 noviembre 2022 02:55
76ERS-HORNETS
76ERS-HORNETS
(AP)

Terry Rozier anotó 9 de sus 22 puntos en los últimos cinco minutos y los Hornets de Charlotte dieron la vuelta para superar el miércoles por 107-101 a los 76ers de Filadelfia en un enfrentamiento de equipos plagados de lesiones.

Charlotte, que llegó a estar en desventaja por 13 unidades en la primera mitad, consiguió su segunda victoria en 13 encuentros y puso fin a una seguidilla de tres derrotas.

Filadelfia no contó con tres titulares —Joel Embiid, James Harden y Tyrese Maxey— pero tuvo a Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell y Tobias Harris.

Milton firmó 22 puntos, Melton 20, Harris 19 y Harrell 16 por Filadelfia. Harrell disputó un partido por primera vez en Charlotte desde que la franquicia le permitió irse el verano pasado en la agencia libre.

P.J. Washington terminó con 19 unidades, Kelly Oubre 14 y Nick Richards con 13 puntos y 13 rebotes por Charlotte.

Relacionados

Los Hornets no contaron con el base titular LaMelo Ball y el suplente Cody Martin y perdió al base Dennis Smith Jr. en el segundo periodo por un esguince en el tobillo izquierdo.

Charlotte tampoco ha contado desde el inicio de la temporada con Terry Rozier y el alero Gordon Hayward.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in