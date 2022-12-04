En un duelo físico, Thunder vence a los Timberwolves

El Thunder de Oklahoma City aprovecha la expulsión casi al inicio de Rudy Gobert para superar por 135-128 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota

domingo 04 diciembre 2022 04:31
(AP)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander firmó 33 puntos en su retorno a la acción y el Thunder de Oklahoma City aprovechó la expulsión casi al inicio de Rudy Gobert para superar el sábado por 135-128 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota.

Los dos equipos recibieron un total de faltas técnicas.

Gilgeous-Alexander, el tercer máximo encestador de la liga con un promedio de 31 unidades, se perdió un encuentro debido a un golpe en el labio. Pero no tuvo problemas en el juego físico ante Minnesota, anotando 10 de 17 tiros de campo y 12 tiros libres.

D'Angelo Russell lideró a los Timberwolves con 27 tantos. Anthony Edwards tuvo 26 puntos —suma más de 20 unidades en nueve de sus últimos 10 encuentros. Jaylen Nowell añadió 21 tantos.

Las tensiones estallaron en el segundo periodo debido a que Gobert fue expulsado por tropezar a Kenrich Williams. Los dos quedaron enganchados en el suelo tras caer cuando Williams tiró de bandeja a falta de 9:22 minutos en el periodo.

Cuando Williams intentó levantarse, Gobert subió su pie derecho y tropezó al alero del Thunder. Gobert recibió una falta flagrante y Williams una técnica.

