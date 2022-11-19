Doncic llega a 50 triple doble, en victoria de Mavericks
Luka Doncic anota 33 puntos en su partido 50 con triple doble estadístico, y los Mavericks de Dallas derrotan a los alicaídos Nuggets de Denver 127-99 en el primero de enfrentamientos consecutivos
Luka Doncic anotó 33 puntos en el partido 50 con triple doble estadístico, y los Mavericks de Dallas derrotaron a los alicaídos Nuggets de Denver 127-99 el viernes por la noche en el primero de enfrentamientos consecutivos.
Los Nuggets jugaron sin el dos veces Jugadoer Más Valioso, Nikola Jokic, y otros dos titulares, en Jamal Murray y Aaron Gordon.
Murray se unió a Jokic, quien se ausentó por segundo partido al hilo, debido a protocolos de salud y seguridad. Gordon se ausentó por segundo encuentro debido a una enfermedad no relacionada con el COVID-19.
Los tres no realizaron el viaje con los Nuggets, que volverán a jugar en Dallas el domingo por la noche. No quedó claro su estarán disponibles para la revancha.
Christian Wood tuvo 28 puntos y ocho rebotes por los Mavericks y Spencer Dinwiddie anotó 15.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope y Bruce Brown anotaron cada uno 18 puntos por los Nuggets, que tuvieron poca oportunidad sin sus estrellas mientras Doncic acumuló 12 rebotes y 11 asistencias.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.