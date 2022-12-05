Con 21 puntos en el tercer periodo de Morant Grizzlies ganan
Ja Morant encesta 21 de sus 33 puntos en el tercer periodo y los Grizzlies de Memphis superan por 122-112 a los Pistons de Detroit
Ja Morant encestó 21 de sus 33 puntos en el tercer periodo y los Grizzlies de Memphis superaron el domingo por 122-112 a los Pistons de Detroit.
Morant añadió 10 asistencias para ayudar a que Memphis ganara por cuarta ocasión en cinco encuentros. Dillon Brooks y Jaren Jackson Jr. anotaron 22 unidades cada uno, mientras que Brandon Clark tuvo 14 tantos y 14 rebotes.
Saddiq Bey lideró a Detroit con 20 unidades y Bojan Bogdanovic sumó 18.
Memphis no contó con el pívot líder de rebotes ofensivos Steve Adams (cadera), pero terminó con ventaja de 16-8 en puntos en segundas oportunidades.
Los Grizzlies acertaron sus primeros siete puntos y llegaron a tener ventaja de 19 en el segundo cuarto. El margen seguía siendo de 12 al medio tiempo (69-57), gracias a los 35 puntos de Brooks y Jackson.
Morant tomó el control en el tercer periodo, anotando 8 de 10 tiros de campo, mientras que el resto de sus compañeros atinaron 3 de 13. Morant asistió en las tres canastas en la que no anotó y ayudó a que Memphis se fuera arriba 101-83.
Los Grizzlies tenían ventaja de 22 tantos en el cuarto periodo.
