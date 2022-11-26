Bielorrusia: Muere canciller, aliado de presidente, a los 64
Muere el ministro de Exteriores de Bielorrusia, Vladimir Makei, un estrecho aliado del presidente autoritario Alexander Lukashenko, a los 64 años
El ministro de Exteriores de Bielorrusia, Vladimir Makei, un estrecho aliado del presidente autoritario Alexander Lukashenko, murió a los 64 años, informó el sábado la agencia de noticias estatal Belta.
No se ha especificado la causa de su muerte.
Antes de convertirse en ministro de Exteriores en 2012, Makei era el jefe de despacho de Lukashenko.
Durante su periodo, el occidente constantemente criticó a Bielorrusia por su represión cada vez más severa hacia la oposición, elecciones dudosas y por permitir que las tropas rusas se apostaran ahí durante la guerra en Ucrania.
En septiembre, defendió la postura de Bielorrusia ante el Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas.
“Bielorrusa es mencionada como un ‘cómplice del agresor’ o incluso una parte en el conflicto. Hemos dicho y seguimos diciendo: ¡Bielorrusia nunca ha defendido la guerra, pero tampoco somos traidores! Tenemos compromisos de aliado y estrictamente nos apegamos y nos seguiremos apegando al espíritu y textos de tratados internacionales de los cuales somos parte”, dijo.
