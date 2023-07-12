Jump to content

Lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023

Lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas

AP Noticias
miércoles 12 julio 2023 17:24
EMMY-NOMINACIONES
(AP)

Una lista parcial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2023, según anunció el miércoles la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de drama: “Succession”; “The White Lotus”; “The Last of Us”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Yellowjackets”; “House of the Dragon” y “Andor.”

Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Jury Duty”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.”

Actor, serie de drama: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession” and Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man.”

Actriz, serie de drama: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”: Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Keri Russell, “The Diplomat.”

Actor, serie de comedia: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” and Jason Segel, “Shrinking.”

Actriz, serie de comedia: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”.

Serie limitada o antología: “Beef”; “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Daisy Jones & The Six”; “Fleishman Is in Trouble” y “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” and Jessica Williams, “Shrinking.”

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”; Theo James, “The White Lotus”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Alan Ruck, “Succession”; Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” and Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession.”

Película hecha para televisión: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”; “Fire Island”; “Hocus Pocus 2”; “Prey” y “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Reality o competencia: “The Amazing Race”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef” y “The Voice.”

Programa de humor y variedades: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” y “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

Programa animado: “Bob’s Burgers”; “Entergalactic”; “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”; “Rick and Morty”; y “The Simpsons.”

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

