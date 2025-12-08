Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026

Los nominados para los Premios Globo de Oro 2026 tienen a “One Battle After Another” ("Una batalla tras otra") como su principal contendiente.

Presentamos la lista de nominados para los premios que se celebrarán el 11 de enero de 2026 en el Beverly Hilton. Nikki Glaser será la anfitriona de la ceremonia.

Cine Mejor película de drama

"Frankenstein"; "Hamnet"; "Yek tasadef sadeh" ("Un simple accidente"); "O Agente Secreto" ("El Agente Secreto"); “Sentimental Value” ("Valor sentimental"); "Pecadores."

Mejor película musical o de comedia

“Blue Moon” ("Luna Azul"); "Bugonia"; “Marty Supreme” ("Marty Supremo"); "Eojjeolsuga eobsda" (“No Other Choice”); "Nouvelle Vague"; “One Battle After Another”.

Mejor actriz, drama

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"; Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love” ("Mátate, Amor"); Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”; Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt” ("Cacería de brujas"); Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"; Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby” ("Lo siento, cariño").

Mejor actor, drama

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams” ("Sueños de trenes"); Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"; Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine” ("La máquina"); Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” ("Pecadores"); Wagner Moura, "O Agente Secreto"; Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”.

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” ("Si pudiera, te daría una patada"); Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good” ("Wicked: Por Siempre"; Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue" ("Song Sung Blue: Sueño inquebrantable"); Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee” ("El testimonio de Anne Lee"; Emma Stone, "Bugonia".

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; George Clooney, "Jay Kelly"; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”; Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”; Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia."

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”; Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”; Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons” ("La hora de la desaparición"); Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another.”

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”; Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”.

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” ("Avatar: Fuego y cenizas"); "F1"; “KPop Demon Hunters” ("Las guerreras k-pop"); “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” ("Misión Imposible: sentencia final"); "Sinners"; "Weapons"; “Wicked: For Good”; "Zootopia 2".

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

"Yek tasadef sadeh" ("Un simple accidente"), Francia; "Eojjeolsuga eobsda" (“No Other Choice”), Corea del Sur; "O Agente Secreto" ("El agente secreto"), Brasil; “Sentimental value”, Noruega; "Sirāt", España; “The Voice of Hind Rajab”, Túnez.

Mejor película animada

"Arco"; "Kimetsu no Yaiba" ("Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba"); "Elio"; “KPop Demon Hunters”; "Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes" ("Little Amélie”); "Zootopia dos".

Mejor dirección

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”; Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”; Jafar Panahi, "Yek tasadef sadeh"; Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”; Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”.

Mejor guion

“One Battle After Another”, Paul Thomas Anderson; “Marty Supreme”, Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie; “Sinners”, Ryan Coogler; "Yek tasadef sadeh”, Jafar Panahi; “Sentimental Value”, Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier; “Hamnet”, Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell.

Mejor música original

“Frankenstein”, Alexandre Desplat; “Sinners”, Ludwig Göransson; “One Battle After Another”, Jonny Greenwood; “Sirāt”, Kangding Ray; “Hamnet”, Max Richter; “F1”, Hans Zimmer.

Mejor canción original

“Dream as One” de “Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “Golden” de “KPop Demon Hunters”; “I Lied to You” de “Sinners”; “No Place Like Home” de “Wicked: For Good”; “The Girl in the Bubble” de “Wicked: For Good”; “Train Dreams” de “Train Dreams”.

Televisión Mejor serie, drama

“The Diplomat”; “The Pitt”; “Pluribus”; “Severance”; “Slow Horses”; “The White Lotus”.

Mejor serie, comedia o musical

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “The Studio”.

Mejor actriz, serie de drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Britt Lower, “Severance”; Helen Mirren, “Mobland”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus.”

Mejor actor, serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Diego Luna, “Andor”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Mark Ruffalo, “Task”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt.”

Mejor actriz, serie musical o comedia

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; “Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Mejor actor, serie musical o comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”; Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Mejor serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

“Adolescence”; “All Her Fault”; “The Beast in Me”; “Black Mirror”; “The Girlfriend”; “Dying for Sex.”

Mejor actor, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”; Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Jude Law, “Black Rabbit”; Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”.

Mejor actriz, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”; Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”; Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”; Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”; Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”; Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend.”

Mejor actriz de reparto de televisión

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”; Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”.

Mejor actor de reparto de televisión

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”; Tramell Tillman, “Severance”; Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”.

Mejor actuación de comedia de monólogos en televisión

Bill Maher, “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”; Brett Goldstein, “The Second Best Night of Your Life”; Kevin Hart, “Acting My Age”; Kumail Nanjiani, “Night Thoughts”; Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”; Sarah Silverman, “PostMortem”.

Mejor pódcast

"Armchair Expert con Dax Shepard"; "Call Her Daddy"; "Good Hang con Amy Poehler"; "The Mel Robbins Podcast"; "SmartLess"; "Up First de NPR".

