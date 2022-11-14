Israel: EEUU indaga muerte de periodista Shireen Abu Akleh

Israel confirma que el gobierno de Estados Unidos ha iniciado una investigación sobre la muerte a tiros de la periodista de Al Jazeera Shireen Abu Akleh, califica la pesquisa como un “grave error” y promete no cooperar

AP Noticias
lunes 14 noviembre 2022 21:43
ISRAEL-PERIODISTA MUERTA
(AP)

Israel confirmó el lunes que el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos ha iniciado una investigación sobre la muerte a tiros de la periodista de Al Jazeera Shireen Abu Akleh, calificó dicha pesquisa como un “grave error” y prometió no cooperar.

El ministro de Defensa israelí, Benny Gantz, hizo la declaración en Twitter, diciendo que Israel ha dejado claro a Estados Unidos “que no cooperaremos con ninguna investigación externa”.

“No permitiremos interferencia en los asuntos internos de Israel”, añadió.

Funcionarios palestinos, la familia de Abu Akleh y Al Jazeera acusan a Israel de haber atacado y matado intencionalmente a la periodista de 51 años —de ciudadanía estadounidense_, quien llevaba un casco y un chaleco protector con la palabra “prensa” cuando fue baleada el pasado mes de mayo en la Cisjordania ocupada.

Israel ha reconocido que Abu Akleh probablemente murió por disparos israelíes, pero niega las acusaciones de que un soldado le disparó deliberadamente.

Un portavoz del Departamento de Justicia estadounidense no respondió de momento a una petición de comentario sobre la declaración de Gantz.

