Inglaterra: Kane entrena con miras a EEUU
El capitán de Inglaterra, Harry Kane, se entrena y podría recuperarse a tiempo de su lesión de tobillo para jugar contra Estados Unidos en Qatar
El capitán inglés Harry Kane se entrenó el miércoles y podría recuperarse a tiempo de su lesión de tobillo para jugar contra Estados Unidos en el Mundial de Qatar.
Kane se lesionó el lunes en la victoria de la selección inglesa por 6-2 sobre Irán.
Creo que está bien”, dijo el portero inglés Jordan Pickford. “Probablemente estará un poco dolorido, pero creo que está ben. Hoy estaba en el campo con nosotros y eso es bueno. Es nuestro capirán y está bien".
Su recuperación será un alivio para el técnico Gareth Southgate y para la hinchada inglesa antes del encuentro del viernes contra los estadounidenses por el Grupo B.
El equipo médico del equipo estaba preocupado por el alcance del problema de Kane y realizaron escáneres de su tobillo derecho. Kane ganó la Bota de Oro de máximo goleador en el Mundial de 2018.
“Harry es un jugador increíble, es un ejemplo para el equipo, es un líder", indicó Pickford. “Es el capitán y todos le admiramos".
