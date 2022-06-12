Hay tres personas fallecidas y tres heridas en tiroteo en fiesta en almacén de Los Ángeles
La fiesta incluyó una presentación del rapero conocido como Money Sign Suede
Tres personas fallecieron y otras tres resultaron heridas en un tiroteo en una fiesta en un almacén de Los Ángeles, según la policía.
La violencia estalló cuando varias personas abrieron fuego dentro de un edificio en el área de Boyle Heights de la ciudad en las primeras horas del domingo.
Según CBS Los Ángeles, la fiesta, que se anunció en las redes sociales, incluyó la presentación del rapero Money Sign Suede.
Las autoridades dicen que el edificio contaba con guardias de seguridad que pueden haber devuelto el fuego durante el incidente, según KTLA.
Las tres víctimas de muerte son hombres de unos 20 años, pero las autoridades aún no han revelado sus identidades.
La policía dice que una de las víctimas fue encontrada afuera en la acera y fue llevada de urgencia al hospital donde murió. Otros dos fueron encontrados muertos dentro del recinto.
Los tres asistentes a la fiesta heridos también se describen como hombres de unos 20 años, uno en estado crítico y dos en estado estable, dice LAPD.
Los investigadores están trabajando para ver si los tiroteos están relacionados con pandillas y aún no se han realizado arrestos.
