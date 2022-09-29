Aquí algunos descuentos en el Día Nacional del Café en EE.UU.
Para celebrar el Dia Nacional del Café en EE.UU. varias cadenas hacen descuentos y hasta regalan la bebida.
Aquí tienes una lista de algunas de esas promociones:
Krispy Kreme: ofrece un café gratis y no necesitas realizar ninguna compra. Los miembros de Krispy Kreme Rewards se llevan una dona sin ningún costo.
Dunkin’ Donuts: ofrece un café caliente o helado gratis por cualquier compra a los miembros de DD Perks, un programa de puntos al que te puedes registrar gratuitamente.
Barnes & Noble: te da una bebida de cafeína caliente o helada gratis con la compra de cualquier producto de la panadería.
Panera: Los miembros del Unlimited Sip Club tendrán $2 dólares de descuento en bebidas y batidos hoy.
