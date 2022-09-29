Jump to content

Aquí algunos descuentos en el Día Nacional del Café en EE.UU.

Denny Alfonso
jueves 29 septiembre 2022 19:23
¿Por Qué Se Celebra El Día Internacional Del Café-

Para celebrar el Dia Nacional del Café en EE.UU. varias cadenas hacen descuentos y hasta regalan la bebida.

Aquí tienes una lista de algunas de esas promociones:

Krispy Kreme: ofrece un café gratis y no necesitas realizar ninguna compra. Los miembros de Krispy Kreme Rewards se llevan una dona sin ningún costo.

Dunkin’ Donuts: ofrece un café caliente o helado gratis por cualquier compra a los miembros de DD Perks, un programa de puntos al que te puedes registrar gratuitamente.

Barnes & Noble: te da una bebida de cafeína caliente o helada gratis con la compra de cualquier producto de la panadería.

Panera: Los miembros del Unlimited Sip Club tendrán $2 dólares de descuento en bebidas y batidos hoy.

