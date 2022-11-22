Festival de Berlín galardonará trayectoria de Spielberg

Steven Spielberg será reconocido por su trayectoria en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Berlín en febrero

Associated Press
martes 22 noviembre 2022 15:30
FESTIVAL BERLÍN-SPIELBERG
(AP)

Steven Spielberg será reconocido por su trayectoria en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Berlín en febrero, informaron los organizadores el martes.

El director, productor y guionista estadounidense de 75 años recibirá el Oso de Oro, el máximo galardón que se entrega en el festival anual por una vida de trabajo que incluye más de 100 películas y series.

Trabajo del ganador de varios premios Oscar “es único en la historia del cine internacional de los últimos 60 años por su inmensa variedad”, dijo el festival.

Las producciones de Spielberg incluyen desde “E.T” hasta “La lista de Schindler”. El festival de Berlín proyectará su última película, “The Fabelmans”.

“Con una carrera increíble, Steven Spielberg no solo ha encantado a generaciones de espectadores de todo el mundo, sino que también le ha dado un nuevo significado al cine como la fábrica de los sueños”, dijeron en un comunicado los codirectores del festival Mariette Rissenbeek y Carlo Chatrian.

“Ya sea en el eterno mundo mágico de los adolescentes o en la realidad que la historia ha tallado para siempre, sus películas nos llevan a un nivel diferente, donde la pantalla grande se convierte en la superficie adecuada para que nuestras emociones se realicen”.

El evento de Berlín, el primero de los principales festivales de cine europeos del año, se llevará a cabo del 16 al 26 de febrero.

