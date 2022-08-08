Jump to content

Olivia Newton-John: Muere actriz cantante y activista a los 73 años

La actriz de Grease padecía de cáncer de seno

Alexandra Tirado Oropeza
lunes 08 agosto 2022 20:53
Olivia Newton John Vaselina video

La querida actriz Olivia Newtown-John, que alcanzó la fama internacional por su papel en Grease junto a John Travolta, ha fallecido.

El marido de Newtown-John, John Easterling, dijo que la cantante había muerto "en paz" en su casa de California rodeada de sus seres queridos.

De acuerdo con TMZ, una fuente cercana a la actriz declaró que después “30 años de lucha contra el cáncer, perdió la batalla contra el cáncer de mama metastásico".

A Newtown-John se le diagnosticó un cáncer de mama en 1992, pero entró en remisión y volvió a aparecer en 2013. Volvió a remitir, pero afloró de nuevo en 2017.

"Olivia ha sido un símbolo de triunfo y esperanza durante más de 30 años compartiendo su viaje con el cáncer de mama. Su inspiración curativa y su experiencia pionera con la medicina vegetal continúan con el Fondo de la Fundación Olivia Newton-John, dedicado a la investigación de la medicina vegetal y el cáncer. En lugar de flores, la familia pide que se hagan donaciones en su memoria a la @onjfoundation", escribió su marido, John Easterling, en el comunicado en la cuenta verificada de Instagram de la cantante.

