Estos son los mejores estrenos de Netflix durante el mes más tenebroso del año
El género de terror marca la temática de series y películas que llegarán al cine y la televisión, por eso te presentamos los títulos que no puedes perderte esta temporada de espanto en Netflix, aunque también hay comedias y dramas para todos los gustos
En octubre llega el otoño, todo se vuelve de color naranja y por si eso no fuera suficiente, es el mes inspirado en Halloween. Los niños piden candies disfrazados y los adultos nos dejamos envolver en historias macabras.
El género de terror marca la temática de series y películas que llegarán al cine y la televisión, por eso te presentamos los títulos que no puedes perderte esta temporada de espanto en Netflix, aunque también hay comedias y dramas para todos los gustos.
1 de octubre:
17 Again30 Minutes or Less 60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given SundayBarbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
ChocolatCity Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You,
ManLabyrinth Land of the Lost Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Point Break
Rush Hour
Scooby-Doo
Sex and the City
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
2 de octubre
20th Century Girl (Netflix Film)
Esta serie sigue la vida de las reinas mexicanas del espectáculo Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez y Lorena Herrera mientras forman una amistad única.
3 de octubre
Chip and Potato: Season 4
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
4 de octubre
The Goldfinch
6 de octubre
Inheritance
Kidnap
7 octubre
Conversaciones con asesinos. Las cintas de Jeffrey Dahmer. Salen a la luz las crudas y escalofriantes entrevistas con esta figura.
9 de octubre
Once Upon a Time in London
10 de octubre
Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour “Pop Virus”
11 de octubre
13 de octubre
The Eve
Vigilante: Otra serie del género más tenebroso protagonizada por Naomi Watts, ambientada en una casa embrujada. La historia comienza con la mudanza de una familia que empieza a recibir cartas muy extrañas. Al parecer, alguien que se hace llamar El Vigilante no les quita ojo. Es del creador de ‘American Horrors Story’.
14 de octubre
Lawless
Top End Wedding
The Curse of Bridge Hollow: La actriz que da vida a Erika en Stranger Things, Priah Ferguson, se enfrentará junto a su padre a la sorprendente puesta en vida de todos los decorados de Halloween de su localidad. Perfecta para ver si te mueres de miedo con las películas de terror al uso.
15 de octubre
Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo
Monk Comes Down the Mountain
The Others
Singapore
Suspicious Partner
Ujala
Unfaithful
What Happens in Vegas
16 de octubre
Before 30
The Game Changers
18 de octubre
Verses of Love 2
19 de octubre
Wedding Unplanned
20 de octubre
Four Hours at the Capitol
Lockout
22 de octubre
Results
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.