Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Estos son los mejores estrenos de Netflix durante el mes más tenebroso del año

El género de terror marca la temática de series y películas que llegarán al cine y la televisión, por eso te presentamos los títulos que no puedes perderte esta temporada de espanto en Netflix, aunque también hay comedias y dramas para todos los gustos

Sofía Zermoglio
martes 04 octubre 2022 21:08
Estos Son Los Mejores Estrenos De Netflix Durante El Mes Más Tenebroso Del Año

En octubre llega el otoño, todo se vuelve de color naranja y por si eso no fuera suficiente, es el mes inspirado en Halloween. Los niños piden candies disfrazados y los adultos nos dejamos envolver en historias macabras.

El género de terror marca la temática de series y películas que llegarán al cine y la televisión, por eso te presentamos los títulos que no puedes perderte esta temporada de espanto en Netflix, aunque también hay comedias y dramas para todos los gustos.

1 de octubre:

17 Again30 Minutes or Less 60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given SundayBarbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Relacionados

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

ChocolatCity Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You,

ManLabyrinth Land of the Lost Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Point Break

Rush Hour

Scooby-Doo

Sex and the City

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

2 de octubre

20th Century Girl (Netflix Film)

Esta serie sigue la vida de las reinas mexicanas del espectáculo Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez y Lorena Herrera mientras forman una amistad única.

3 de octubre

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

4 de octubre

The Goldfinch

6 de octubre

Inheritance

Kidnap

7 octubre

Conversaciones con asesinos. Las cintas de Jeffrey Dahmer. Salen a la luz las crudas y escalofriantes entrevistas con esta figura.

9 de octubre

Once Upon a Time in London

10 de octubre

Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour “Pop Virus”

11 de octubre

Joker

13 de octubre

The Eve

Vigilante: Otra serie del género más tenebroso protagonizada por Naomi Watts, ambientada en una casa embrujada. La historia comienza con la mudanza de una familia que empieza a recibir cartas muy extrañas. Al parecer, alguien que se hace llamar El Vigilante no les quita ojo. Es del creador de ‘American Horrors Story’.

14 de octubre

Lawless

Top End Wedding

The Curse of Bridge Hollow: La actriz que da vida a Erika en Stranger Things, Priah Ferguson, se enfrentará junto a su padre a la sorprendente puesta en vida de todos los decorados de Halloween de su localidad. Perfecta para ver si te mueres de miedo con las películas de terror al uso.

(Netflix)

15 de octubre

Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo

Monk Comes Down the Mountain

The Others

Singapore

Spider-Man 3

Suspicious Partner

Ujala

Unfaithful

What Happens in Vegas

16 de octubre

Before 30

The Game Changers

18 de octubre

Verses of Love 2

19 de octubre

Wedding Unplanned

20 de octubre

Four Hours at the Capitol

Lockout

22 de octubre

Relacionados

Results

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in