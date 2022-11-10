Premiere del Latin Grammy será con Elsa y Elmar y Fonseca
La Premiere del Latin Grammy tendrá actuaciones de Elsa y Elmar, Fonseca, Carin León y Matisse.
Carla Morrison, Bruses, Luis Figueroa y Jão serán otros de los artistas que tendrán números musicales en la gala en la que se anunciarán los ganadores de 44 de las 53 categorías de los Latin Grammy el próximo jueves.
Todos ellos son nominados. Bruses compite en la categoría de mejor álbum pop/rock y mejor canción pop/rock. Elsa y Elmar está nominada a álbum del año, álbum vocal pop y canción pop/rock. En tanto, Luis Figueroa está nominado en la categoría de canción tropical y álbum de salsa.
Fonseca, quien previamente ha sido galardonado con siete Latin Grammy, está nominado a álbum del año, canción del año, canción pop y álbum vocal pop tradicional. El brasileño Jão compite por álbum de pop contemporáneo en lengua portuguesa y mejor canción en lengua portuguesa. Carin León y Matisse se llevaron una mención en la categoría de canción regional mexicana por su colaboración “Como lo hice yo”, y Morrison está nominada a canción del año y álbum vocal pop.
La Premiere será presentada por la cantautora nominada al Latin Grammy y el Grammy Debi Nova, y el actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz.
“Haremos un recorrido por varios géneros musicales con interpretaciones de obras nominadas en diversas categorías, entre ellas canción del año, álbum del año y mejor álbum de salsa”, adelantó Manuel Abud, director general de la Academia Latina de la Grabación.
Tras la Premiere del Latin Grammy, comenzará la trasmisión de la 23a entrega anual del Latin Grammy el 17 de noviembre en vivo por Univision a las 8 p.m. (0100 GMT), así como el canal de cable TNT para Latinoamérica y el Canal 5 de televisión abierta en México. La entrega también se podrá ver en español en el servicio de streaming HBO Max.
En internet
LatinGRAMMY.com.
