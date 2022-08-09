Jump to content

John Leguizamo aclara sus críticas a que James Franco interprete a Fidel Castro en una nueva película

Oliver Browning
martes 09 agosto 2022 18:07

John Leguizamo aclara sus críticas a que James Franco interprete a Fidel Castro

John Leguizamo aclaró sus críticas a que James Franco interprete a Fidel Castro en una próxima película biográfica, luego de sugerir previamente que el casting está “jodi**”.

El actor de Hollywood, James Franco, interpretará al líder cubano en la película independiente Alina of Cuba de Miguel Bardem.

“Mira, yo no tengo ningún problema con James Franco”, dijo Leguizamo, antes de hablar sobre sus propias experiencias en la industria cinematográfica.

“Crecí en una era en la que los latinos no podían interpretar a los latinos en las películas... la era en la que te decían que te cambiaras el nombre, que te mantuvieras en la sombra”.

