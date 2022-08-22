Jump to content

A diferencia de ‘Game of Thrones’, el sexo y la violencia de ‘House of the Dragon’ no serán injustificados

Toussaint, quien interpreta a Corlys Velaryon, abordó las críticas a las escenas de sexo en la serie original

Nicole Vassell
lunes 22 agosto 2022 18:45

Tráiler de ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon presentará el sexo y la violencia desde una perspectiva distinta a Game of Thrones, según el actor Steve Toussaint.

La próxima serie dramática de fantasía contará la historia de la guerra civil Targaryen que tuvo lugar aproximadamente 300 años antes de los eventos representados en Game of Thrones.

Una de las críticas a la serie original, que se transmitió de 2011 a 2019, fue que sus escenas de desnudez, sexo y violencia gráfica agregaron poco al valor del programa, y algunos las calificaron de “superfluas”.

Antes del estreno de House of the Dragon, Toussaint, quien interpreta a Corlys Velaryon en la serie, habló sobre conseguir un equilibrio en las escenas gráficas en comparación con Game of Thrones.

“Se camina por esta línea entre autenticidad y arbitrariedad y, sin duda, esa fue la crítica”, dijo a Radio Times.

Sin embargo, según Toussaint, esta nueva serie aún contiene sexo y violencia como un reflejo del entorno, pero hace un esfuerzo consciente por utilizar estos elementos con sabiduría.

Explicó: “Hay algo de sexo incluido. Va a haber violencia porque es un mundo violento. Pero hemos tratado de no ser arbitrarios”.

Los productores también han dejado claro que la violencia sexual no será una característica de House of the Dragon, después de que algunos personajes la sufrieran en Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon se estrenó en Sky Atlantic y Now el 22 de agosto.

