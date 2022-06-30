Aplazan estreno de “Dune: Part Two” hasta noviembre de 2023

Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken y Austin Butler se unirán al elenco de la secuela

Louis Chilton
jueves 30 junio 2022 22:07

Tráiler oficial de Dune

La secuela de Dune, estrenada en 2021, se ha retrasado aproximadamente un mes.

Dirigida por Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two se estrenará en los cines el 17 de noviembre de 2023.

Su lanzamiento estaba programado para el 20 de octubre de 2023.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem y Josh Brolin volverán a interpretar sus papeles originales.

Ya se ha confirmado que se unirán al elenco Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh y Austin Butler.

Walken interpretará al Emperador Shaddam IV, mientras que Pugh interpretará a la Princesa Irulan y Austin Butler a Feyd-Rautha.

Aparentemente, la estrella de James Bond, Lea Seydoux, también participará como Lady Margot.

Las películas de Dune son una adaptación de las aclamadas novelas de ciencia ficción de Frank Herbert.

Dune fue estrenada el año pasado

(Warner Bros)

Si bien actualmente solo se ha confirmado la segunda película, Villeneuve ha expresado su deseo de hacer una trilogía, de la cual la tercera película sería una adaptación de la novela Dune Messiah de Herbert, publicada en 1969.

En entrevista con The Hollywood Reporter, el cineasta dijo que una tercera película en la franquicia de Dune “tiene sentido” para él.

Chalamet fue el primero que confirmó que Dune: Part Two había recibido luz verde el año pasado y compartió un póster de la película en sus redes sociales.

