“A la m****a”: Chris Rock responde al vídeo de disculpas de Will Smith

En el vídeo, Smith le dice al comediante: “Estoy aquí para cuando estés listo para hablar”

Jacob Stolworthy
domingo 04 septiembre 2022 18:18

Mira el vídeo completo de Will Smith hablando sobre la bofetada que le dio a Chris Rock en los Oscar

Chris Rock rechazó las disculpas de Will Smith por darle una bofetada en los Oscar.

En julio, el actor de Hollywood, que golpeó a Rock en el escenario después de que el comediante hiciera una broma sobre la esposa del actor, Jada Pinkett Smith, discutió el incidente en un video que compartió aquel mes.

El actor ofreció una disculpa al comediante y su familia, y dijo: “Te diré, Chris, te pido disculpas. Mi comportamiento fue inaceptable y estoy aquí para cuando estés listo para hablar”.

También respondió preguntas de los fanáticos sobre el momento y negó que Pinkett Smith le haya pedido que actuara en su nombre.

“Tomé una decisión por mi cuenta”, afirmó Smith.

Según Deadline, Rock comentó el video durante un show de stand-up que realizó junto a Dave Chappelle en el 02 Arena de Londres el sábado 3 de septiembre.

Dirigiendo una respuesta directamente a Smith, le dijo a la multitud: “A la m****a con tu video de rehén”.

También se informó que Rock una vez más se refirió al actor como “Suge Smith”, en referencia al ejecutivo de Death Row Records que se encuentra en la cárcel, Suge Knight.

Después de golpear a Rock en los Oscar, Smith se disculpó por sus acciones y renunció a la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.

Will Smith golpea a Chris Rock en los Oscar

(AFP vía Getty Images)

Luego se le prohibió asistir a los Premios de la Academia por 10 años. Sin embargo, Smith pudo quedarse con su Oscar al Mejor Actor, que ganó por su interpretación en King Richard tras golpear a Rock.

Descubre lo que significa la renuncia de Smith a la Academia aquí.

