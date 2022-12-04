Suns superan a los Spurs, que ligan 11 derrotas seguidas
Los Suns de Phoenix abruman a San Antonio para ganar por 133-95 y con lo que le propinaron su 11ma derrota consecutiva a los Spurs
Deandre Ayton firmó 25 puntos y 10 rebotes y los Suns de Phoenix abrumaron a San Antonio para ganar por 133-95 el domingo y con lo que le propinaron su 11ma derrota consecutiva a los Spurs.
San Antonio llegó a estar con 30 unidades de desventaja en el segundo periodo y se colocó a dos derrotas de empatar la peor racha en la historia de la franquicia, que establecieron en 1989.
Devin Booker y Mikal Bridges tuvieron 20 tantos cada uno y Phoenix ganó el séptimo de sus últimos ocho duelos.
Keldon Johnson tuvo 27 puntos por los Spurs, que no han ganado desde el 11 de noviembre.
San Antonio no contó con el entrenador Greg Popovich por segundo encuentro consecutivo, por lo que el equipo aseguró es un procedimiento médico menor. Se espera que Popovich esté de vuelta el jueves para el encuentro en casa ante Houston.
Pero Popovich no le está enviando mensajes al asistente Brett Brown para aconsejarle.
“No ha llegado a eso”, advirtió Brown.
No que hubiera servido de algo a los atribulados Spurs frente a los Suns.
San Antonio no contó con los titulares Jakob Poeltl y Jeremy Sochan, así como los suplentes clave Doug McDermott y Josh Richardson.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.