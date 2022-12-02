Suiza doblega 3-2 a Serbia y se instala en octavos

Suiza se instala en los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial por tercera edición consecutivas tras derrotar 3-2 a Serbia

James Robson
viernes 02 diciembre 2022 21:28
MUNDIAL SERBIA SUIZA
(AP)

Suiza se instaló en los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial por tercera edición consecutivas tras derrotar el viernes 3-2 a Serbia.

Remo Freuler firmó el gol de la victoria poco después de iniciada la segunda parte en el Grupo G. Se medirán contra Portugal el martes.

Xherdan Shaqiri adelantó a Suiza con su gol a los 20 minutos, pero Aleksandar Mitrovic y Dusan Vlahovic le dieron la vuelta al marcador para Serbia. Breel Embolo niveló a los 44.

Suiza tenía la obligación de ganar para asegurar el pase a la fase de eliminación directa tras derrotar a Camerún y caer ante Brasil en sus primeros dos partidos. Los suizos alcanzaron la ronda de octavos en el Mundial de Brasil 2014 y repitieron en Rusia cuatro años después. Sucumbieron 1-0 en ambas ocasiones, ante Argentina y Suiza, respectivamente.

Contra Portugal, los suizos intentarán alcanzar los cuartos de final por primera vez desde que fueron anfitriones del torneo en 1954.

