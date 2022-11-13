Suiza derrota a Australia y alza la Copa Billie Jean King

Suiza atrapa por primera vez el máximo título del tenis femenino por equipos luego que Belinda Bencic completó un torneo casi que perfecto al vencer en sets corridos a la australiana Alja Tomljanovic en la final de la Copa Billie Jean King

domingo 13 noviembre 2022 18:58
(AP)

Suiza atrapó por primera vez el máximo título del tenis femenino por equipos luego que Belinda Bencic completó un torneo casi que perfecto al vencer el domingo en sets corridos a la australiana Alja Tomljanovic en la final de la Copa Billie Jean King.

La victoria le dio a Suiza una irremontable ventaja 2-0 en la serie. Jil Teichmann abrió la jornada, imponiéndose 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 ante la australiana Storm Sanders en el primer duelo de individuales.

Bencic, campeona olímpica de sencillos en los Juegos de Tokio el año pasado, no cedió un solo set durante la semana y estiró la racha al despachar 6-2, 6-1 a Tomljanovic para certificar el título.

Las suizas nunca se había coronado en el torneo previamente conocido como la Copa Federación. Perdieron la final de 1998 y otra vez el año pasado.

Australia cuenta con siete títulos en su historia, pero la última consagración fue en 1971. Las australianas también perdieron la final en 2019.

