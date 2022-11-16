Polonia vence a Chile con Lewandowski en el banquillo
Robert Lewandowski observa desde el banquillo mientras Polonia supera 1-0 a Chile en un encuentro friccionado, gracias a un gol de Krzysztof Piatek
Robert Lewandowski observó desde el banquillo mientras Polonia superaba el miércoles 1-0 a Chile en un encuentro friccionado, gracias a un gol de Krzysztof Piatek.
Lewandowski no jugó pero podría figurar en la alineación de inicio en el primer encuentro de la selección polaca en el Mundial, el 22 de noviembre ante México.
Chile jugó de inicio con algunos miembros veteranos de la generación dorada, que esta vez no consiguieron la clasificación al Mundial, como Claudio Bravo, Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal y Alexis Sánchez.
Estaba previsto originalmente que el encuentro se realizara en el Estadio Nacional. La detección de un defecto en la construcción llevó a trasladar el encuentro al Estadio Legia de Varsovia.
Cuatro días después de medirse con México, Polonia enfrentará a Arabia Saudí. Cerrará su participación en el Grupo C ante Argentina.
