Polonia vence a Chile con Lewandowski en el banquillo

Robert Lewandowski observa desde el banquillo mientras Polonia supera 1-0 a Chile en un encuentro friccionado, gracias a un gol de Krzysztof Piatek

AP Noticias
miércoles 16 noviembre 2022 21:20
MUNDIAL POLONIA-CHILE
MUNDIAL POLONIA-CHILE
(AP)

Robert Lewandowski observó desde el banquillo mientras Polonia superaba el miércoles 1-0 a Chile en un encuentro friccionado, gracias a un gol de Krzysztof Piatek.

Lewandowski no jugó pero podría figurar en la alineación de inicio en el primer encuentro de la selección polaca en el Mundial, el 22 de noviembre ante México.

Chile jugó de inicio con algunos miembros veteranos de la generación dorada, que esta vez no consiguieron la clasificación al Mundial, como Claudio Bravo, Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal y Alexis Sánchez.

Estaba previsto originalmente que el encuentro se realizara en el Estadio Nacional. La detección de un defecto en la construcción llevó a trasladar el encuentro al Estadio Legia de Varsovia.

Cuatro días después de medirse con México, Polonia enfrentará a Arabia Saudí. Cerrará su participación en el Grupo C ante Argentina.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in