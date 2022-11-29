Pascal vuelve de una lesión y anota 18 en triunfo de Raptors
Pascal Siakam suma 18 puntos y 11 rebotes en su retorno de una lesión, O
Pascal Siakam sumó 18 puntos y 11 rebotes en su retorno de una lesión, O.G. Anunoby firmó 20 unidades y los Raptors de Toronto superaron el lunes por 100-88 a los Cavaliers de Cleveland.
Gary Trent Jr. firmó 14 tantos, Fred VanVleet 13 y Scottie Barnes 11 para que los Raptors mejoraran a una foja de 8-2 en casa.
Siakam regresó tras perderse 10 encuentros debido a una tensión en el abductor derecho. El alero estelar se lesionó al resbalarse y caer en el tercer periodo de la derrota ante Dallas el 4 de noviembre. Toronto tuvo foja de 5-5 en su ausencia.
Barnes regresó tras estar fuera dos encuentros debido a un esguince en la rodilla izquierda. El Novato del Año de la temporada anterior inició como suplente por primera vez en un duelo de temporada regular.
Evan Mobley tuvo 18 puntos y 15 rebotes y Darius Garland agregó 18 tantos y 10 asistencias, pero los Cavaliers perdieron por segunda vez ante Toronto.
Cleveland ganó ocho seguidos tras perder el primer duelo de la temporada regular ante Toronto y regresó a Canadá con cinco triunfos en sus últimos seis encuentros.
