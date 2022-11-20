Pacers se sostienen y superan por 114-113 al Magic
Los Pacers de Indiana superan por 114-113 al Magic de Orlando en el primer duelo de una serie de dos encuentros en Indianápolis
Aaron Nesmith encestó dos tiros libres a 9,6 segundos del final y con una gran jugada defensiva, los Pacers de Indiana detuvieron al final al Magic de Orlando en la victoria por 114-113 el sábado en el primer duelo de una serie de dos encuentros.
Los equipos se vuelven a enfrentar el lunes en Indianápolis.
En los segundos finales Franz Wagner del Magic avanzó hacia la canasta, pero su tiro de bandeja rebotó en el tablero y Mo Bamba no logró encestar el rebote.
Tyrese Haliburton sumó 22 unidades y 14 asistencias por los Pacers, que han ganado cuatro consecutivos para mejorar a una foja de 9-6.
Myles Turner firmó 20 puntos y 11 rebotes. Indiana tiene marca de 7-0 cuando Turner disputa al menos 26 minutos.
Nesmith anotó 19 tantos como suplente.
Wagner tuvo 29 puntos, incluyendo cinco triples, por el Magic. Bol Bol añadió 22 unidades y 11 tablas, Mamba contó con 21 tantos y nueve rebotes.
