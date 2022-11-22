Pacers aplastan por 123-102 al Magic
Con 22 puntos de Bennedict Mathurin, los Pacers de Indiana aplastan por 123-102 al Magic de Orlando
Bennedict Mathurin anotó 22 puntos para liderar la victoria 123-102 de los Pacers de Indiana el lunes ante el Magic de Orlando.
Tyrese Haliburton tuvo un doble-doble de 18 tantos y 14 asistencias para que Indiana ligara su quinto triunfo.
T.J. McConnell, que falló sus primeros cuatro intentos de tres en sus primeros 14 encuentros, terminó 3 de 3 desde fuera del arco y 19 puntos. Tuvo además 10 asistencias.
Oshae Brissett firmó 18 unidades y la banca de los Pacers aportó 71 puntos.
Franz Wagner lideró a Orlando con 20 tantos. Gary Harris, quien fue nombrado Indiana Mr. Basketball en 2012 con Hamilton Southeastern High School en la cercana población de Fishers, terminó con 18 puntos por el Magic.
Los Pacers encestaron el 50% de sus tiros de campo, mientras que el Magic sólo el 42,5%.
Indiana se fue al medio tiempo arriba por 54-45 y amplió su ventaja a 86-57 después del tercer periodo.
Este duelo fue un contraste al encuentro del sábado cuando los Pacers vencieron por escaso margen de 114-113 al Magic en el primero de una serie de juegos en Indiana.
