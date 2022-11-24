Nuggets superan al Thunder 131-126 en tiempo extra

Nikola Jokic emboca 39 puntos, Aaron Gordon 30 y Bruce Brown consigue un triple-doble para ayudar a los diezmados Nuggets de Denver a superar 131-126 al Thunder de Oklahoma City el tiempo extra

AP Noticias
jueves 24 noviembre 2022 04:28
NUGGETS-THUNDER
(AP)

Nikola Jokic embocó 39 puntos, Aaron Gordon 30 y Bruce Brown consiguió un triple-doble para ayudar a los diezmados Nuggets de Denver a superar el miércoles por 131-126 al Thunder de Oklahoma City en tiempo extra.

Brown terminó el partido con 17 puntos, 13 rebotes y 10 asistencias.

Jugando sin los titulares Jamal Murray y Michael Porter Jr., Jokic cargó con el equipo para dominar en el periodo inicial, atinando todos sus cinco tiros de campo y anotando 14 unidades con los que los Nuggets tomaron ventaja de 17 puntos al segundo periodo.

Pero Isiah Joe salió de la banca del Thunder para atinar cuatro triples, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander logró 15 unidades en el segundo periodo y Oklahoma City anotó 42 puntos para acercarse a seis en el descanso. Alexander terminó con 31 unidades y 11 asistencias. Joe embocó 7 de 10 triples en el partido para sumar 21 puntos.

Lu Dort acertó triples seguidos y el novato Jalen Williams también acertó a la distancia para darle a Oklahoma City su primera ventaja de 75-72 tres minutos después de que inició la segunda mitad. El Thunder superó a los Nuggets 35-14 en el periodo para liderar por 13.

Pero Jokic conectó son ver a Gordon, quien tiro de bandeja en el minuto final para empatar el marcador. Ya en el tiempo extra, Denver se enfiló después de anotar los primeros cinco puntos del periodo.

